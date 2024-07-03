iifl-logo-icon 1
Rupa & Company Ltd Share Price

251.92
(-1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open256.88
  • Day's High259.25
  • 52 Wk High362
  • Prev. Close255.88
  • Day's Low250.15
  • 52 Wk Low 226.85
  • Turnover (lac)37.81
  • P/E26.8
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value123.37
  • EPS9.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,003.38
  • Div. Yield1.17
Rupa & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

256.88

Prev. Close

255.88

Turnover(Lac.)

37.81

Day's High

259.25

Day's Low

250.15

52 Week's High

362

52 Week's Low

226.85

Book Value

123.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,003.38

P/E

26.8

EPS

9.56

Divi. Yield

1.17

Rupa & Company Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Rupa & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rupa & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.27%

Non-Promoter- 5.31%

Institutions: 5.31%

Non-Institutions: 21.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rupa & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.96

7.96

7.96

7.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

944.6

898.99

869.66

718.48

Net Worth

952.56

906.95

877.62

726.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,428.67

1,287.4

941.4

1,126.11

yoy growth (%)

10.97

36.75

-16.4

3.85

Raw materials

-590.44

-588.69

-376.92

-499.29

As % of sales

41.32

45.72

40.03

44.33

Employee costs

-67.65

-52.33

-55.2

-39.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

245.25

236.03

102.02

147.45

Depreciation

-13.83

-13.73

-15.67

-14.41

Tax paid

-54.49

-62.11

-21.96

-52.83

Working capital

348.01

135.42

68.58

88.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.97

36.75

-16.4

3.85

Op profit growth

4.37

105.35

-24.95

17.67

EBIT growth

5.81

113.51

-24.64

19.76

Net profit growth

9.68

117.22

-15.37

22.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,210.53

1,137.26

1,468.93

1,309.42

970.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,210.53

1,137.26

1,468.93

1,309.42

970.68

Other Operating Income

5.98

5.83

6.32

3.25

3.96

Other Income

16.79

16.18

10.78

7.29

7.37

Rupa & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rupa & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

P R Agarwala

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

G P Agarwala

Managing Director

K B Agarwal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ramesh Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Mukesh Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Patwari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

D C Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinod Kumar Kothari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dipak Banerjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Alka Devi Bangur

Executive Director

Niraj Kabra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Agarwal

Additional Director

Vijay Chhibber

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rupa & Company Ltd

Summary

Rupa & Company Limited, established in February, 1985 is the No.1 knitwear brand in India, covering the entire range of knitted garments from innerwear to casual wear. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of innerwear, thermal wear and casual wear for men, women and kids segment and serves all sections of the society with its economy, mid-premium,premium and super-premium ranges. The Company has over 18 sub-brands and 9,000 SKUs (Stock Keeping Unit) which includes brands like Frontline, Jon, Macroman, Euro, Bumchums, Torrido, Thermocot, Kidline, Footline and Softline. Apart from this, the Company also has premium brand like Macroman M-Series, Macrowoman W-Series, FCUK and Fruit of the Loom which includes products like innerwear, lingerie, active wear and leisurewear. It also has a large distribution network consisting of 4 central warehouses, 28 EBOs (Exclusive Brand Outlets), more than 1,500 dealers and access to 1,50,000 retailers. During 2014, the company set up a 100% subsidiary of company in Bangladesh.During the Financial Year 2016-17, Oban Fashions Private Limited has on 07 April 2016, entered into a definitive license agreement with French Connection Limited, whereby the wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired the exclusive license from French Connection Limited to develop, manufacture, market and sell the innerwear and related products under their brand name FCUK, in India. Further, Oban Fashions Private Limited, on Ma
Company FAQs

What is the Rupa & Company Ltd share price today?

The Rupa & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹251.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rupa & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rupa & Company Ltd is ₹2003.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rupa & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rupa & Company Ltd is 26.8 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rupa & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rupa & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rupa & Company Ltd is ₹226.85 and ₹362 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rupa & Company Ltd?

Rupa & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.82%, 3 Years at -16.98%, 1 Year at -6.53%, 6 Month at -10.61%, 3 Month at -9.57% and 1 Month at -3.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rupa & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rupa & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.28 %
Institutions - 5.31 %
Public - 21.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rupa & Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

