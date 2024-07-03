Summary

Rupa & Company Limited, established in February, 1985 is the No.1 knitwear brand in India, covering the entire range of knitted garments from innerwear to casual wear. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of innerwear, thermal wear and casual wear for men, women and kids segment and serves all sections of the society with its economy, mid-premium,premium and super-premium ranges. The Company has over 18 sub-brands and 9,000 SKUs (Stock Keeping Unit) which includes brands like Frontline, Jon, Macroman, Euro, Bumchums, Torrido, Thermocot, Kidline, Footline and Softline. Apart from this, the Company also has premium brand like Macroman M-Series, Macrowoman W-Series, FCUK and Fruit of the Loom which includes products like innerwear, lingerie, active wear and leisurewear. It also has a large distribution network consisting of 4 central warehouses, 28 EBOs (Exclusive Brand Outlets), more than 1,500 dealers and access to 1,50,000 retailers. During 2014, the company set up a 100% subsidiary of company in Bangladesh.During the Financial Year 2016-17, Oban Fashions Private Limited has on 07 April 2016, entered into a definitive license agreement with French Connection Limited, whereby the wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired the exclusive license from French Connection Limited to develop, manufacture, market and sell the innerwear and related products under their brand name FCUK, in India. Further, Oban Fashions Private Limited, on Ma

