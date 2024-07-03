SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹256.88
Prev. Close₹255.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.81
Day's High₹259.25
Day's Low₹250.15
52 Week's High₹362
52 Week's Low₹226.85
Book Value₹123.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,003.38
P/E26.8
EPS9.56
Divi. Yield1.17
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.96
7.96
7.96
7.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
944.6
898.99
869.66
718.48
Net Worth
952.56
906.95
877.62
726.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,428.67
1,287.4
941.4
1,126.11
yoy growth (%)
10.97
36.75
-16.4
3.85
Raw materials
-590.44
-588.69
-376.92
-499.29
As % of sales
41.32
45.72
40.03
44.33
Employee costs
-67.65
-52.33
-55.2
-39.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
245.25
236.03
102.02
147.45
Depreciation
-13.83
-13.73
-15.67
-14.41
Tax paid
-54.49
-62.11
-21.96
-52.83
Working capital
348.01
135.42
68.58
88.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.97
36.75
-16.4
3.85
Op profit growth
4.37
105.35
-24.95
17.67
EBIT growth
5.81
113.51
-24.64
19.76
Net profit growth
9.68
117.22
-15.37
22.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,210.53
1,137.26
1,468.93
1,309.42
970.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,210.53
1,137.26
1,468.93
1,309.42
970.68
Other Operating Income
5.98
5.83
6.32
3.25
3.96
Other Income
16.79
16.18
10.78
7.29
7.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
P R Agarwala
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
G P Agarwala
Managing Director
K B Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ramesh Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Mukesh Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Patwari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
D C Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinod Kumar Kothari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dipak Banerjee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Alka Devi Bangur
Executive Director
Niraj Kabra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Agarwal
Additional Director
Vijay Chhibber
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rupa & Company Ltd
Summary
Rupa & Company Limited, established in February, 1985 is the No.1 knitwear brand in India, covering the entire range of knitted garments from innerwear to casual wear. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of innerwear, thermal wear and casual wear for men, women and kids segment and serves all sections of the society with its economy, mid-premium,premium and super-premium ranges. The Company has over 18 sub-brands and 9,000 SKUs (Stock Keeping Unit) which includes brands like Frontline, Jon, Macroman, Euro, Bumchums, Torrido, Thermocot, Kidline, Footline and Softline. Apart from this, the Company also has premium brand like Macroman M-Series, Macrowoman W-Series, FCUK and Fruit of the Loom which includes products like innerwear, lingerie, active wear and leisurewear. It also has a large distribution network consisting of 4 central warehouses, 28 EBOs (Exclusive Brand Outlets), more than 1,500 dealers and access to 1,50,000 retailers. During 2014, the company set up a 100% subsidiary of company in Bangladesh.During the Financial Year 2016-17, Oban Fashions Private Limited has on 07 April 2016, entered into a definitive license agreement with French Connection Limited, whereby the wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired the exclusive license from French Connection Limited to develop, manufacture, market and sell the innerwear and related products under their brand name FCUK, in India. Further, Oban Fashions Private Limited, on Ma
Read More
The Rupa & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹251.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rupa & Company Ltd is ₹2003.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rupa & Company Ltd is 26.8 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rupa & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rupa & Company Ltd is ₹226.85 and ₹362 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rupa & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.82%, 3 Years at -16.98%, 1 Year at -6.53%, 6 Month at -10.61%, 3 Month at -9.57% and 1 Month at -3.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.