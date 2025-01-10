Rupa & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.96
7.96
7.96
7.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
944.6
898.99
869.66
718.48
Net Worth
952.56
906.95
877.62
726.44
Minority Interest
Debt
234.74
258.21
369.87
161.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.91
14.99
13.5
12.17
Total Liabilities
1,203.21
1,180.15
1,260.99
900.05
Fixed Assets
241.79
251.22
234.03
209.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.78
5.78
5.78
5.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.7
3.06
2.15
13.59
Networking Capital
731.87
807.67
897.04
552.92
Inventories
420.88
483.54
579.56
387.21
Inventory Days
148.06
109.78
Sundry Debtors
483.93
425.96
541.7
361.41
Debtor Days
138.39
102.46
Other Current Assets
67.25
99.79
85.47
67.97
Sundry Creditors
-149.3
-128.03
-216.9
-162.78
Creditor Days
55.41
46.15
Other Current Liabilities
-90.89
-73.59
-92.79
-100.89
Cash
220.06
112.41
122
118.05
Total Assets
1,203.2
1,180.14
1,261
900.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.