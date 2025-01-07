iifl-logo-icon 1
Rupa & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

244.84
(1.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:24:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,428.67

1,287.4

941.4

1,126.11

yoy growth (%)

10.97

36.75

-16.4

3.85

Raw materials

-590.44

-588.69

-376.92

-499.29

As % of sales

41.32

45.72

40.03

44.33

Employee costs

-67.65

-52.33

-55.2

-39.01

As % of sales

4.73

4.06

5.86

3.46

Other costs

-503.48

-390.47

-384.66

-421.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.24

30.33

40.86

37.45

Operating profit

267.09

255.89

124.61

166.04

OPM

18.69

19.87

13.23

14.74

Depreciation

-13.83

-13.73

-15.67

-14.41

Interest expense

-18.7

-13.42

-14.81

-7.59

Other income

10.7

7.3

7.9

3.41

Profit before tax

245.25

236.03

102.02

147.45

Taxes

-54.49

-62.11

-21.96

-52.83

Tax rate

-22.22

-26.31

-21.52

-35.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

190.76

173.92

80.06

94.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

190.76

173.92

80.06

94.61

yoy growth (%)

9.68

117.22

-15.37

22.63

NPM

13.35

13.5

8.5

8.4

