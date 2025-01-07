Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,428.67
1,287.4
941.4
1,126.11
yoy growth (%)
10.97
36.75
-16.4
3.85
Raw materials
-590.44
-588.69
-376.92
-499.29
As % of sales
41.32
45.72
40.03
44.33
Employee costs
-67.65
-52.33
-55.2
-39.01
As % of sales
4.73
4.06
5.86
3.46
Other costs
-503.48
-390.47
-384.66
-421.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.24
30.33
40.86
37.45
Operating profit
267.09
255.89
124.61
166.04
OPM
18.69
19.87
13.23
14.74
Depreciation
-13.83
-13.73
-15.67
-14.41
Interest expense
-18.7
-13.42
-14.81
-7.59
Other income
10.7
7.3
7.9
3.41
Profit before tax
245.25
236.03
102.02
147.45
Taxes
-54.49
-62.11
-21.96
-52.83
Tax rate
-22.22
-26.31
-21.52
-35.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
190.76
173.92
80.06
94.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
190.76
173.92
80.06
94.61
yoy growth (%)
9.68
117.22
-15.37
22.63
NPM
13.35
13.5
8.5
8.4
