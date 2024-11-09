Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

RUPA & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and other matters as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

RUPA & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other matters as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

RUPA & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. ii. Recommend dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Recommended a dividend of 300% (Rs. 3/- per equity share of Rs. 1/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Audit Report, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 2. Recommended a dividend of 300 % (? 3/- per equity share of ? 1/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. And other matters as attached. Appointment of M/s. S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024