|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|29 Aug 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|The 39th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday September 27 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company shall remain closed from September 21 2024 to September 27 2024 (both days inclusive). The cut off date shall be September 20 2024. Rs.3.0000 per share(300%)Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 03.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.