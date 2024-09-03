The 39th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday September 27 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company shall remain closed from September 21 2024 to September 27 2024 (both days inclusive). The cut off date shall be September 20 2024. Rs.3.0000 per share(300%)Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 03.09.2024)