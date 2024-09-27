|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|The 39th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company shall remain closed from September 21, 2024 to September 27, 2024 (both days inclusive). The cut off date shall be September 20, 2024 In terms of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith the Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report w.r.t. 39th AGM held on 27/09/2024 at 11:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
