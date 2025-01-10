To the Members of Rupa & Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Rupa & Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, (including the Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard ) Rules 2015, as amended (Ind As) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit 1. Valuation & existence of inventories (Refer Note 10 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Our procedures included the following: l Obtained a detailed understanding and evaluated the design and implementation of controls that the company has established in relation to inventory valuation and existence. The company holds inventories amounting to 42,088.34 lakhs as at the March 31, 2024, which represent 29.23 % of total assets. l Reviewing the document and other record related to physical verification of inventories done by the management by its own and/ or through involvement of third parties during the year and subsequent to year end. As described in the Accounting Policies for Inventories vide Note 3.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the inventory are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Inventory valuation and existence is a significant audit risk as inventories may be held for long periods of time before being sold making it vulnerable to obsolescence. As a result, the management applies judgement in determining the appropriate provisions for obsolete stock based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory, net realisable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. l Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; including sample based physical verification. We have also verified on sample basis confirmation from third parties for inventory lying with them as at year end. l Obtained assurance over the managements assumptions applied in calculating the gross profit margin and discounts to be deducted from sales price to arrive at cost of products. l Comparing the net realisable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. We have determined this to be a matter of significance to our audit due to the quantum of the amount and estimation involved. l Checked provisions recorded to verify that they are in line with the Companys policy. 2. Revenue recognition including estimation of rebates & discounts (Refer Note 27 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Our procedures included the following: l Obtained a detailed understanding and evaluated the design and implementation of controls that the company has established in relation to revenue recognition and recording of rebates, discounts, etc. and period end provisions relating to estimation of revenue, and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls; As described in Accounting Policy for Revenue recognition vide Note 3.6 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the revenue is recognized upon transfer of control of goods to the customer and thus requires an estimation of the revenue taking into consideration the rebates, discounts and incentives as per the terms of the contracts. l Tested the inputs used in the estimation of revenue in context of rebates, discounts, etc. to source data; The Company sells its products through various channels like dealers, modern trade, distributors, retailers, etc., and recognize liabilities related to rebates, discounts and incentives. l Assessed the underlying assumptions used for determination of rebates, discounts etc; l Ensured the completeness of liabilities recognised by evaluating the parameters for sample schemes; With regard to the determination of revenue, the management is required to make significant estimates in respect of the rebates/ discounts linked to sales, which will be given to the customers pursuant to schemes offered by the Company and compensation (discounts) offered by the customers to the ultimate consumers at the behest of the Company. l Performed look-back analysis for past trends by comparing recent actual with the estimates of earlier periods and assessed subsequent events; l Tested credit notes issued to customers and payments made to them during the year and subsequent to the year- end along with the terms of the related schemes. The matter has been determined to be a key audit matter in view of the involvement of significant estimates by the management.

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit 3. Recoverability of Trade Receivables (Refer Note 11 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Our procedures included the following: l We evaluated and tested the controls relating to credit control and approval process and assessing the recoverability of overdue receivables by comparing managements views of recoverability of overdue receivables to historical patterns of receipts. The company has trade receivables amounting to 48,393.35 lakhs as at the Balance Sheet date, which represent 33.61 % of total assets. Due to the inherent subjectivity that is involved in making judgements in relation to credit risk exposures to determine the recoverability of trade receivables and significant estimates and judgements made by the management for provision for loss allowance under Expected credit loss model. l We assessed and validated the ageing profile of trade receivables. We also checked on sample basis balance confirmations from customers to test whether trade receivables as per books are acknowledged by them. The matter has been determined to be a key audit matter in view of the involvement of significant estimates by the management. l We also reviewed receipts on sample basis subsequent to the financial year end for its effect in reducing overdue receivables as the financial year end. l We also reviewed at the adequacy of the management judgements and estimates on the sufficiency of provision for doubtful debts through detailed analysis of ageing of receivables and assessing the adequacy of the disclosures in respect of credit risk.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Report, Shareholders Information, etc., but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this Auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: l Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. l Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. l Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. l Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. l Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in the paragraph above, as required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014; (c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; (f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014; (g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

"Annexure B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of the section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; and

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Note 9 & 40(a) to the Standalone Financial Statements; II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 53(f)(i) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 53(f)(ii) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on our audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under paragraph 2(i) (iv)(a) &(b), contain any material misstatement.

V. (a) The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) As stated in Note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

VI. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software(s) for maintaining books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software(s), expect that audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level in respect of two accounting software(s), as described in Note 54 to the Standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Rupa & Company Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of end and for the year ended March 31, 2024).

We report that: i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals and is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in Note 4(a) and (b) on Property, Plant and Equipment to the Standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory (excluding inventories in transit) at reasonable intervals during the year and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on physical verification of such inventories. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been substantially confirmed by them at the year end.

(b) As disclosed in Note 23 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees five crores in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company except as follows: ( in Lakhs)

Quarter Ended Name of the Bank Particulars Amount disclosed as per Quarterly returns/ Statements Amount as per books of account Difference June 30, 2023 All Consortium Banks 81,967.92 81,967.92 - September 30, 2023 All Consortium Banks Stock and 86,654.17 86,654.17 - December 31, 2023 All Consortium Banks Book Debts 83,653.86 83,653.86 - March 31, 2024 All Consortium Banks 90,412.01 90,481.69 (69.68)

As explained by the Management, the difference for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 is on account of numbers reported to banks based on the provisional quarterly financial statement.

The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from the financial institutions. iii. (a) During the year, the Company has not made investments, provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. However, the Company had granted loan to a company in the earlier years which is repayable on demand and receipt of interest thereon is regular. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (d) & 3 (iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. However, the Company had granted loan to a company in earlier years which is payable on demand and the details of which are as follows:

Particulars All Parties ( in lakhs) Promoters ( in lakhs) Related Parties ( in lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans or advances in nature of loans (Repayable on demand) 200 .00 - - Percentage of loans or advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100 % - -

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security that has been made /provided by the company during the year in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of the cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 with regards to the activities of the Company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authority. Based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of Statutory dues referred to clause (a) above that have not been deposited on account of any dispute are given below :

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending West Bengal Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Area Act, 2012 Entry Tax (including interest) 1288.47 F.Y.2012-13 to F.Y.2016-17 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 42.76* F.Y.2010-11 to F.Y.2012-13 Honble Madras High Court

*Net of amount deposited under dispute. viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The company has not raised any fund by way of term loan during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associate company or joint venture.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture. x. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company which has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence, provision of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial/ Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Refer Note 52 to the Standalone Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. Accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year. xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financials statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Rupa & Company Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Rupa & Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.