Koutons Retail India Ltd Share Price

2.45
(0.00%)
Sep 16, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Koutons Retail India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

2.65

Prev. Close

2.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1.31

Day's High

2.65

Day's Low

2.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

18.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Koutons Retail India Ltd Corporate Action

Koutons Retail India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Koutons Retail India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.88%

Non-Promoter- 10.93%

Institutions: 10.92%

Non-Institutions: 82.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Koutons Retail India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

30.55

30.55

30.55

30.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.71

159.62

474.17

394.64

Net Worth

56.26

190.17

504.72

425.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

165.26

535.6

yoy growth (%)

-69.14

Raw materials

-160.44

-465.57

As % of sales

97.08

86.92

Employee costs

-6.12

-9.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-205.7

-427.2

Depreciation

-11.04

-13.27

Tax paid

63.05

113.27

Working capital

-158.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.14

Op profit growth

-65.32

EBIT growth

-63.29

Net profit growth

-57.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

165.27

535.54

1,203.76

1,046.68

793.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

165.27

535.54

1,203.76

1,046.68

793.46

Other Operating Income

0

3.41

2.28

15.6

1.36

Other Income

10.43

2.4

0.62

0.83

2.86

Koutons Retail India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Koutons Retail India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

D P S Kohli

Managing Director

Bhupinder Singh

Deputy Managing Director

Gurmeet Singh Sawhney

Whole-time Director

Kailash Chand Sharma

Company Secretary

Aditya Rungta

Independent Director

Munish Kumar Katara

Independent Director

Nishant Kumar

Independent Director

Kamal Kumar

Independent Director

Chouhan Som Prabh Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Koutons Retail India Ltd

Summary

Koutons Retail India Limited (Koutons), an integrated company starting with designing, procuring fabric, garment distribution and retails of apparel & accessories, which was established its footprint on 25th November 1994 as Charlie Creations Private Limited. All stages of production, distribution and sales are under the total control of company, which is the reason to hold uniform positioning, prices and retail ambience throughout India. The company has state of the art plant (18 in-house manufacturing/finishing units and 14 warehouses) at Gurgaon in the state of Haryana to produce the various things under the companys brand name.The company had diversified its business from the existing product rage of denim apparel to non denim trousers in the year 1997 and also in the same year, Koutons bagged Best Menswear title award from Apparel Exporters and Manufacturers Association. The more comprehensive brand Koutons was launched with a focus on casual wear in the year 1998. During the year 2000, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India honored the company with the award for outstanding domestic sales. The company opened its first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) under the Koutons brand in the year 2002. After three years, in 2005, the company made an extraordinary decision; Koutons had shifted selling through Exclusive Brand Outlets only. Also in the same year, the company was nominated for the Brand of the year- Mens Casual Wear. During the year 2006, the companys status was
