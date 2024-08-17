Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹2.65
Prev. Close₹2.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.31
Day's High₹2.65
Day's Low₹2.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹18.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
30.55
30.55
30.55
30.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.71
159.62
474.17
394.64
Net Worth
56.26
190.17
504.72
425.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
165.26
535.6
yoy growth (%)
-69.14
Raw materials
-160.44
-465.57
As % of sales
97.08
86.92
Employee costs
-6.12
-9.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-205.7
-427.2
Depreciation
-11.04
-13.27
Tax paid
63.05
113.27
Working capital
-158.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.14
Op profit growth
-65.32
EBIT growth
-63.29
Net profit growth
-57.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
165.27
535.54
1,203.76
1,046.68
793.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
165.27
535.54
1,203.76
1,046.68
793.46
Other Operating Income
0
3.41
2.28
15.6
1.36
Other Income
10.43
2.4
0.62
0.83
2.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
D P S Kohli
Managing Director
Bhupinder Singh
Deputy Managing Director
Gurmeet Singh Sawhney
Whole-time Director
Kailash Chand Sharma
Company Secretary
Aditya Rungta
Independent Director
Munish Kumar Katara
Independent Director
Nishant Kumar
Independent Director
Kamal Kumar
Independent Director
Chouhan Som Prabh Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Koutons Retail India Ltd
Summary
Koutons Retail India Limited (Koutons), an integrated company starting with designing, procuring fabric, garment distribution and retails of apparel & accessories, which was established its footprint on 25th November 1994 as Charlie Creations Private Limited. All stages of production, distribution and sales are under the total control of company, which is the reason to hold uniform positioning, prices and retail ambience throughout India. The company has state of the art plant (18 in-house manufacturing/finishing units and 14 warehouses) at Gurgaon in the state of Haryana to produce the various things under the companys brand name.The company had diversified its business from the existing product rage of denim apparel to non denim trousers in the year 1997 and also in the same year, Koutons bagged Best Menswear title award from Apparel Exporters and Manufacturers Association. The more comprehensive brand Koutons was launched with a focus on casual wear in the year 1998. During the year 2000, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India honored the company with the award for outstanding domestic sales. The company opened its first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) under the Koutons brand in the year 2002. After three years, in 2005, the company made an extraordinary decision; Koutons had shifted selling through Exclusive Brand Outlets only. Also in the same year, the company was nominated for the Brand of the year- Mens Casual Wear. During the year 2006, the companys status was
Read More
