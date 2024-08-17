Summary

Koutons Retail India Limited (Koutons), an integrated company starting with designing, procuring fabric, garment distribution and retails of apparel & accessories, which was established its footprint on 25th November 1994 as Charlie Creations Private Limited. All stages of production, distribution and sales are under the total control of company, which is the reason to hold uniform positioning, prices and retail ambience throughout India. The company has state of the art plant (18 in-house manufacturing/finishing units and 14 warehouses) at Gurgaon in the state of Haryana to produce the various things under the companys brand name.The company had diversified its business from the existing product rage of denim apparel to non denim trousers in the year 1997 and also in the same year, Koutons bagged Best Menswear title award from Apparel Exporters and Manufacturers Association. The more comprehensive brand Koutons was launched with a focus on casual wear in the year 1998. During the year 2000, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India honored the company with the award for outstanding domestic sales. The company opened its first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) under the Koutons brand in the year 2002. After three years, in 2005, the company made an extraordinary decision; Koutons had shifted selling through Exclusive Brand Outlets only. Also in the same year, the company was nominated for the Brand of the year- Mens Casual Wear. During the year 2006, the companys status was

