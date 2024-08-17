Koutons Retail India Ltd Summary

Koutons Retail India Limited (Koutons), an integrated company starting with designing, procuring fabric, garment distribution and retails of apparel & accessories, which was established its footprint on 25th November 1994 as Charlie Creations Private Limited. All stages of production, distribution and sales are under the total control of company, which is the reason to hold uniform positioning, prices and retail ambience throughout India. The company has state of the art plant (18 in-house manufacturing/finishing units and 14 warehouses) at Gurgaon in the state of Haryana to produce the various things under the companys brand name.The company had diversified its business from the existing product rage of denim apparel to non denim trousers in the year 1997 and also in the same year, Koutons bagged Best Menswear title award from Apparel Exporters and Manufacturers Association. The more comprehensive brand Koutons was launched with a focus on casual wear in the year 1998. During the year 2000, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India honored the company with the award for outstanding domestic sales. The company opened its first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) under the Koutons brand in the year 2002. After three years, in 2005, the company made an extraordinary decision; Koutons had shifted selling through Exclusive Brand Outlets only. Also in the same year, the company was nominated for the Brand of the year- Mens Casual Wear. During the year 2006, the companys status was converted from private limited to public limited and consequently, the name was changed to the present one as Koutons Retail India Limited with effect from 27th June of the year 2006. Also in the identical year, Koutons had re-launched the brand Charlie Outlaw and on a single day of the month October, the company had opened 104 Charlie Outlaw exclusive brand outlets, which was recorded in the Limca Book of Records 2007. Koutons was also credited with an award of Brand Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the APEX AWARDS 2007 organized by CMAI. In September of the year 2007, the company tapped the capital market by the way of initial public offerings. During the Financial Year 2007-08, the Company acquired 100% shareholding in M/s. DBG Retail Holdings Limited. The company was awarded Most Admired Fashion Group at Images Fashion Awards 2008. Koutons had forayed into the womens wear and kidswear segment in April of the year 2008 with brands Les Femme and Koutons Junior. The company made tie up with a shoe manufacturing company based at Dehra Dun, Uttarakhand in May of the year 2008 and will expand its product line and launch its own brand of under the brand name Koutons Footwear.