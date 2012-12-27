The Members,

KOUTONS RETAIL INDIA LTD.

New Delhi.

1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of KOUTONS RETAIL INDIA LTD. as at 31st March 2012, the Profit & Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement of the company for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

2. We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statements presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2003 as amended by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) order 2004 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 227 (4A) of the Companies Act 1956, and on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to information & explanations given to us, we annexed hereto a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 4 & 5 of the said order.

4. Attention is invited to matters:

a) As stated in Note no 1B(22) regarding accounts having been drawn on going concern assumption despite significant erosion of net worth, winding up petitions filed by some lenders/ creditors and in one case Delhi High Court has admitted the winding up petition and the approved Debt Restructuring package which is still to be completely implemented by the lenders.

b) As stated in Note no 1B(21) regarding recording of sales, expenses relating to stores, accordingly the impact on the amount of sale, expenses relating to stores, stocks lying with stores and current assets is not ascertainable.

c) As stated in Note no 1B(19) relating quality and valuation of stocks, in the absence of confirmation from franchisee, job workers and transporters, the impact on the current year loss and current assets is not ascertainable.

d) As stated in Note no 1B(23) regarding pending action on the part of some of the banks regarding implementation of CDR scheme, the impact on the current year loss and liabilities is not ascertainable.

e) As stated in Note no 1B(17) regarding pending Bank reconciliation statement, the impact on individual debtor balances is not ascertainable.

f) As stated in Note no 1B(27) of schedule 21, regarding income tax demands of Rs 48.84 cr, the impact on current assets as stated in the balance sheet would be overstated by the said amount of Rs 48.84 cr.

g) The company has entered into same transaction with related parties without complying with the provisions of the law and we are unable to comment on the arm,s length pricing of said transactions

h) As stated in Note no 1B(2) regarding pending confirmations and reconciliations with debtors, creditors, franchisee store balances including stocks lying with franchisee store and advances to supplier which might require financial adjustments. The Impact on the loss of the year and current assets, if any, is unascertainable.

i) As stated in Note no 1B(16) with regard to sundry debtors outstanding for a long period and Note no 1B(20) with regard to Advances given, We are unable to comment on the extent of realisablity of these debts and advances given and no provision for doubtful debts is considered necessary by the Company. The impact on the loss of current year and current assets, if any, is unascertainable.

j) With regard to non provision for loss of assets in respect of closed stores, the impact of which on the loss of the year is Rs 10,25,83,413/-and accordingly the current year loss has been understated by Rs. 10,25,83,413/-.

k) As stated in Note no IB (5) with regard to non provision of penal interest and liquidated damages etc. for loans in default and Debentures not redeemed on due dates. As informed by the management the negotiations with the lenders are still underway, the impact on loss of the year, if any, of this none provisioning is presently unascertainable.

I) No provision has been made for interest for non deposit of admitted statutory dues like Income Tax, TDS, DVAT, Dividend Distribution Tax, Wealth Tax, ESI and Service Tax on renting. If provided loss would have been higher by Rs 23,80,83,427/-.

m) An insurance claim of Rs.16.59 Crores which is pending for recovery for the last four years has been considered as Good. We are unable to comment on the realisablity of the same.

n) As stated in Note No 1B(24) with regard to recognition of Deferred Tax Assets, the Accounting Standard-22 dealing with the matter demands convincing evidence as to virtual certainty of future income, but which in our opinion would depend on verification of achievability of business plan estimating the future income. This being a technical matter cannot be commented upon by us and the financial impact, if any is not ascertainable.

o) The company has contingent liabilities on account of some court cases including winding up of the company. We are unable to comment on the impact of those cases on the current year Loss, current assets and current liabilities of the company.

p) Deferred revenue expenditure relating to closed stores has not been fully debited to profit and loss account and the impact of current year profit is not ascertainable.

q) The company has made provisions of interest on security received from franchisee up to Nov, 2011 only and balance amount of Rs 31,41,270/- has not been debited to profit and loss account for the year ended 31st March, 2012 and accordingly the current year loss has been understated by Rs. 31,41,270/-.

5. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in paragraphs 3 & 4 above We report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books of account of the company;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit &. loss account and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement complies with the mandatory Accounting Standards referred to in section 211 (3C) of the Companies Act, 195 except as mentioned below.

i) Accounting Standard 2 Valuation of Inventories: The net realizable value of slow/non moving stores has not been ascertained and no provision for the deficiency, if any, has been provided for. Further to its stock has been valued at cost instead of lower of the cost and net realizable value.

ii) Accounting Standard 15 (Revised) Employees Benefits: Actuarial Valuation for leave encashment liability has not been carried out and provisions for leave encashment has been made in the books on the basis on management estimates.

iii) Accounting Standard 22 Accounting for Taxes on Income: The Company has recognized Deferred Tax Assets amounting to Rs 63.06 Crores as at 31 March 2012. Even though the Company has incurred operating losses which are to be carried forward to be set off against future taxable income, there is no convincing evidence as to virtual certainty of future income.

iv) Accounting Standard 28 Impairment of Assets: whereby no assessment for impairment of assets, if any, was carried out during the year by the management.

(e) On the basis of the representation received from the directors of the Company as on 31st March 2012 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2012 from being appointed as a director of the company in terms of clause (g) of sub section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

(f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts read with the notes thereon, give the information required by the Companies Act 1956 in the manner so required subject to these observations and other observations in paras 4.a to 4.q & d(i) to d(iv) as mentioned above, the consequential effect of which on relevant assets, liabilities and loss for the year is not quantifiable, we are unable to opine whether the said accounts give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India :-

(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2012.

(ii) In the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the Profit of the company for the year ended on that date.

(iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flow of the Company for the year ended on that date.

For R. Chadha & Associates Chartered Accountants Place: - New Delhi Rakesh Chadha Date: -27/12/2012 (Partner) M. No. 83135

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3 OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF KOUTONS RETAIL INDIA LTD. ON THE ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31,2012.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we state that:-

i. (a) The Company has generally maintained records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets however, the records in respect of closed stores and warehouse could not be produced for our verification;

(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, in a phased verification programme, which, in our opinion, is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its business, except fixed assets lying in the closed stores and warehouses. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification;

(c) During the year the Company has disposed off and written off assets to the tune of Rs. 54.57 lacs as few Galleries & warehouse have been closed. According to information & explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the sale of said part of fixed asset has not affected the going concern status of the company.

ii. (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management and In our opinion, the frequency of the verification is reasonable;

(b) The procedures explained to us, which are followed by the management for physical verification of inventories, are, in our opinion, reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business except in relation to identification of slow moving, non moving, obsolete and damaged items of inventory. Further the attention is drawn to the note no. 5(d)(i) in the main report, stock lying at galleries with fabricators and with these parties could not be verified.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records of the Company, we are of the opinion that, the company is maintaining proper records of its inventory.

iii. (a) The company has granted loan to one parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 on call basis. The maximum amount outstanding during the year was Rs. 40.00 lacs and the year-end balance was Rs .37.32 lacs.

(b) The said loan is interest free. Other terms and conditions on which the loans have been taken are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company;

(c) The company has taken loan from seven parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 on call basis. The maximum amount outstanding during the year was Rs. 88.44 Croreand the year-end balance was Rs. 88.44 Crore.

(d) The said loan is interest free. Other terms and conditions on which the loans have been taken are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company;

(e) In view of our comments in para (iii) (a) to (d) above, this clause of the said Order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company had no adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the company and nature of its business with regard to purchase of inventory, fixed assets and sale of goods, which was disturbed during the year due to financial constraints and staff turnover and which needs to be improved.

v. (a) The particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been entered in the register required to be maintained in that section, (b) The transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

vi. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 58A & 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 are not applicable.

vii. In our opinion, during the year, the Company had an adequate an Internal Audit System but which has been disturbed in current year due to financial constraints and employee turnover and needs to be reviewed and strengthened to commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the company.

viii The Central Government has not prescribed for maintenance of cost records under section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for the Company.

ix (a) The Company has defaulted in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, custom duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. The following statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2012 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of Statute Nature of Due Amount (Rs.) Period to which amount Relates(F.Y.) Due Date Date of payment Sales Tax Dvat payable 1,96,88,105/- 2009 -2010 June,2009 -April, 2010 Not paid Sales Tax Dvat payable 2,32,18,941/- 2010 -2011 May,2010 -April,2011 Not paid Sales Tax Dvat payable 49,58,697/- 2011-2012 July,2011-Oct,2011 Not paid Income Tax Dividend Distribution Tax 51,92,210/- 2008 -2009 Oct, 2009 Not Paid Income Tax Dividend Distribution Tax 10,14,841/- 2009 -2010 Oct, 2010 Not Paid Income Tax TDS 3,53,51,859/- 2009 -2010 Nov, 2009 -April, 2010 Not Paid Income Tax Interest. On TDS 1,60,71,028/- 2009 -2010 May, 2009-April,2010 Not Paid Income Tax Interest. On TDS 1,31,27,516/- 2009 -2010 May, 2010 -Oct, 2010 Not Paid Income Tax TDS 13,93,70,368/ 2010-2011 May, 2010 -April, 2011 Not Paid Income Tax Interest. On TDS 33,96,910/- 2010-2011 May, 2010 -Oct, 2010 Not Paid Income Tax TDS 5,56,35,472/- 2011 -2012 May, 2011 -Oct, 2011 Not Paid Income Tax Self Assessment Tax 69,84,51,297/- 2009-2010 March-2010 Not Paid Income Tax Inte rest on Self Assessment Tax 8,03,06,958/- 2009-2010 Apr-2010-Oct,2010 Not Paid Income Tax Wealth Tax 80,737/- 2007- 2008 Mar-2008 Not Paid Income Tax Wealth Tax 1,03,001/ 2008- 2009 Mar-2009 Not Paid Income Tax Wealth Tax 98,141/- 2009-2010 Mar-2010 Not Paid Income Tax Wealth Tax 69,433/- 2010-2011 Mar-2011 Not Paid Income Tax Wealth Tax 49,190/- 2011-2012 Mar-2012 Not Paid Income Tax FBT 4,95,574/- 2007-2008 Mar-2008 Not Paid Income Tax FBT 27,19,139/- 2008-2009 Mar-2009 Not Paid ESIC ESIC (Contractor) 75,11,795/- 2009 -2010 May,2009 -April,2010 Not paid ESIC ESIC (Contractor) 9,62,046/- 2010 -2011 May,2010 -April, 2011 Not paid ESIC ESIC (Contractor) 16,655/- 2011 -2012 JUNE,2011-JULY, 2011 Not paid Service Tax Service Tax on Rent 7,36,91,674/- Up to Sept, 2011 May, 2008 & onwards Not paid Income Tax Art Income Tax 1,12,681/- 2002-2003 F.Y. 2011-12 Not paid Income Tax Act Income Tax 2,61,470/- 2003-2004 F.Y. 2011-12 Not paid Income Tax Act Income Tax 10,21,12,147/- 2005-2006 F.Y. 2011-12 Not paid Income Tax Act IncomeTax 3,65,92,812/- 2006-2007 F.Y. 2011-12 Not paid Income Tax Act Income Tax 1,74,72,73 3/- 2007-2008 F.Y. 2011-12 Not paid Income Tax Act Income Tax 33,19,04759/- 2008-2009 F.Y. 2011-12 Not paid

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, particulars of outstanding dues of sales-tax, income-tax, custom duty and cess not deposited on account of any dispute are given below:-

Name of Statute Nature of Due Amount (Rs.) Period to which amount Relates (F.Y.) Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 9,48,193/- 2001-2002 Deputy Commissioner -Delhi (Appeals) Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 4,47,660/- 2002-2003 Deputy Commissioner -Delhi (Appeals) Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 1,24,261/- 2003-2004 Deputy Commissioner-Delhi (Appeals) Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 78,60,241/- 2004-2005 Addl. Commissioner -Delhi (Appeals) Sales Tax Act Sales Tax Act Sales Tax Sales Tax 1,2 1,43,474/30,9 9,02,421/- 2007- 2008 2008- 2009 D.E.T.C. Gurgaon D.E.T.C. Gurgaon

x. The company has accumulated loss at the end of the financial year which is more than fifty percent of its net worth .Further the impact on accumulated loss because of qualifications made in our audit report is not ascertainable and hence the accumulated loss has not been adjusted to that extent.

xi. The company has defaulted in repayment of dues to Banks and to debenture holders. The details of such defaults are as given below:-

Due to Amount (Rs. in Cores) Due since Remarks Allahabad Bank 16.67 Aug 2010 Still Unpaid Allahabad Bank 5.59 July 2010 Still Unpaid Bank of India 28.00 June 2010 Still Unpaid Bank of India 5.12 June 2010 Still Unpaid 10.15% NCD (11.50% w.e.f. Dec2009) 28.56 Dec 2009 Still Unpaid 13.00 % NCD (13.05% w.e.f. Nov 2009) 48.00 Feb 2010 Still Unpaid NCD Interest 23.13 Dec 2009 Still Unpaid DBS Bank Ltd. 13.93 July 10 - Sept 10 Still Unpaid DBS Bank Ltd . 4.89 July 2010 Still Unpaid Standard Chartered Bank 25.78 July 2010 Still Unpaid Standard Chartered Bank 7.72 July 2010 Still Unpaid Bibby Financial Services India Pvt. Ltd. 9.61 April 2010 Still Unpaid

xii. As explained to us, the company has not granted loan & advance on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures & other securities.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/ society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xiii) of the Order, are not applicable to the Company.

xiv In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any Corporate Guarantee for loans taken by others from financial institution.

xvi In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the term loan have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we are of the opinion that, prima facie short term funds have not been used for long term investment.

xviii. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not issued any debenture during the year. Therefore, the provision of clause 4 (xix) of the order, are not applicable to the company.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of public issue during the year.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief ,no fraud on or by the company,has been noticed or reported by the company during the year.