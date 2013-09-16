iifl-logo-icon 1
Koutons Retail India Ltd Key Ratios

2.45
(0.00%)
Sep 16, 2013

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.14

Op profit growth

-65.32

EBIT growth

-63.29

Net profit growth

-57.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-67.4

-59.98

EBIT margin

-73.01

-61.38

Net profit margin

-81.02

-58.72

RoCE

-12.6

RoNW

-27.17

RoA

-3.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-47.44

-107.3

Book value per share

18.41

62.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.27

-0.29

P/B

0.7

0.51

EV/EBIDTA

-8.06

-2.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-30.65

-26.51

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

780.6

Inventory days

930.21

Creditor days

-295.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.41

3.34

Net debt / equity

15

4.26

Net debt / op. profit

-7.57

-2.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.08

-86.92

Employee costs

-3.7

-1.85

Other costs

-66.61

-71.19

