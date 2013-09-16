Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.14
Op profit growth
-65.32
EBIT growth
-63.29
Net profit growth
-57.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-67.4
-59.98
EBIT margin
-73.01
-61.38
Net profit margin
-81.02
-58.72
RoCE
-12.6
RoNW
-27.17
RoA
-3.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-47.44
-107.3
Book value per share
18.41
62.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.27
-0.29
P/B
0.7
0.51
EV/EBIDTA
-8.06
-2.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-30.65
-26.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
780.6
Inventory days
930.21
Creditor days
-295.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.41
3.34
Net debt / equity
15
4.26
Net debt / op. profit
-7.57
-2.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.08
-86.92
Employee costs
-3.7
-1.85
Other costs
-66.61
-71.19
