Koutons Retail India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.45
(0.00%)
Sep 16, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

165.26

535.6

yoy growth (%)

-69.14

Raw materials

-160.44

-465.57

As % of sales

97.08

86.92

Employee costs

-6.12

-9.94

As % of sales

3.7

1.85

Other costs

-110.09

-381.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

66.61

71.19

Operating profit

-111.39

-321.26

OPM

-67.4

-59.98

Depreciation

-11.04

-13.27

Interest expense

-85.03

-98.42

Other income

1.76

5.75

Profit before tax

-205.7

-427.2

Taxes

63.05

113.27

Tax rate

-30.65

-26.51

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-142.64

-313.93

Exceptional items

8.73

-0.61

Net profit

-133.91

-314.55

yoy growth (%)

-57.42

NPM

-81.02

-58.72

