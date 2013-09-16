Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
165.26
535.6
yoy growth (%)
-69.14
Raw materials
-160.44
-465.57
As % of sales
97.08
86.92
Employee costs
-6.12
-9.94
As % of sales
3.7
1.85
Other costs
-110.09
-381.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66.61
71.19
Operating profit
-111.39
-321.26
OPM
-67.4
-59.98
Depreciation
-11.04
-13.27
Interest expense
-85.03
-98.42
Other income
1.76
5.75
Profit before tax
-205.7
-427.2
Taxes
63.05
113.27
Tax rate
-30.65
-26.51
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-142.64
-313.93
Exceptional items
8.73
-0.61
Net profit
-133.91
-314.55
yoy growth (%)
-57.42
NPM
-81.02
-58.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.