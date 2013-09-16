Koutons Retail India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-205.7
-427.2
Depreciation
-11.04
-13.27
Tax paid
63.05
113.27
Working capital
-158.44
Other operating items
Operating
-312.13
Capital expenditure
0
Free cash flow
-312.14
Equity raised
319.24
Investing
-0.01
Financing
686.73
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
693.81
No Record Found
