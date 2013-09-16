Koutons Retail India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
30.55
30.55
30.55
30.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.71
159.62
474.17
394.64
Net Worth
56.26
190.17
504.72
425.19
Minority Interest
Debt
847.19
820.36
659.9
622.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.25
2.03
2.46
Total Liabilities
903.46
1,010.78
1,166.65
1,050.58
Fixed Assets
80.22
90.98
160.56
124.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.87
1.89
1.97
2.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
228.84
166.02
0
0
Networking Capital
589.48
741.66
967.07
889.03
Inventories
341.52
500.85
680.03
747.76
Inventory Days
754.26
341.31
Sundry Debtors
369.43
337.46
148.79
66.23
Debtor Days
815.91
229.97
Other Current Assets
342.63
347.48
341.38
244.53
Sundry Creditors
-215.32
-232.84
-114.81
-121.23
Creditor Days
475.54
158.67
Other Current Liabilities
-248.78
-211.29
-88.32
-48.26
Cash
3.05
10.23
37.05
35.28
Total Assets
903.46
1,010.78
1,166.65
1,050.58
