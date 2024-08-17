iifl-logo-icon 1
Evinix Industries Ltd Share Price

106
(23455.56%)
Nov 2, 2019|11:29:31 AM

Evinix Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

96.5

Prev. Close

0.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

106

Day's Low

96.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.17

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,134.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Evinix Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Evinix Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Evinix Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:27 AM
Sep-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.58%

Non-Promoter- 5.65%

Institutions: 5.64%

Non-Institutions: 61.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Evinix Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

10.7

10.7

10.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

80.35

79.33

72.07

Net Worth

91.05

90.03

82.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Evinix Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Evinix Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Krishan Murari Gupta

Executive Director (Finance)

Raujeev Taneja

Company Secretary

Raghuvansh Mani

Director

A K Doshi

Director

Mahavir Prasad

Whole-time Director

Kamelesh Kumari

Director

T S V Panduranga Sarma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Evinix Industries Ltd

Summary

Evinix Accessories Ltd was incorporated on May 1, 1996 as Evinix Fashion Accessories Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 and registered with Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Delhi and Haryana, Delhi. EAL was originally promo. The name of the company was changed to Evinix Accessories Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 20, 2003. In March 2005, M/s Ambros Exports Private Limited took equity stake in the company by way of purchasing a part of the equity holding On April 1, 2005, the company entered into a partnership with Evinix Consolidated, a Partnership Firm having Mr. Raujeev Taneja and Mr. Sanjay Taneja as its two partners. The partnership subsisted upto April 30, 2005 as other two partners resigned and on May 1, 2005, the partnership was dissolved and the company became the Proprietor of the firm. Evinix Consolidated was formed as a Partnership firm between Mr. Raujeev Taneja and Mr. Sanjay Taneja in year 1997, to undertake supply of Readymade Garments and Fashion Accessories exclusively to Indian customers. The firm was undertaking trading & job work activities. Since year 2001 it undertook manufacturing activities also at its premises. It is now a unit of Evinix Accessories Limited.The company was converted into a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 3, 2006 under the name of EVINIX ACCESSORIES LIMITED. The current promoters of the company are Mr. Raujeev Taneja, Mr. Sanjay Taneja and M/s
