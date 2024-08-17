Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹96.5
Prev. Close₹0.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹106
Day's Low₹96.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,134.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.7
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
80.35
79.33
72.07
Net Worth
91.05
90.03
82.77
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Krishan Murari Gupta
Executive Director (Finance)
Raujeev Taneja
Company Secretary
Raghuvansh Mani
Director
A K Doshi
Director
Mahavir Prasad
Whole-time Director
Kamelesh Kumari
Director
T S V Panduranga Sarma
Reports by Evinix Industries Ltd
Summary
Evinix Accessories Ltd was incorporated on May 1, 1996 as Evinix Fashion Accessories Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 and registered with Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Delhi and Haryana, Delhi. EAL was originally promo. The name of the company was changed to Evinix Accessories Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 20, 2003. In March 2005, M/s Ambros Exports Private Limited took equity stake in the company by way of purchasing a part of the equity holding On April 1, 2005, the company entered into a partnership with Evinix Consolidated, a Partnership Firm having Mr. Raujeev Taneja and Mr. Sanjay Taneja as its two partners. The partnership subsisted upto April 30, 2005 as other two partners resigned and on May 1, 2005, the partnership was dissolved and the company became the Proprietor of the firm. Evinix Consolidated was formed as a Partnership firm between Mr. Raujeev Taneja and Mr. Sanjay Taneja in year 1997, to undertake supply of Readymade Garments and Fashion Accessories exclusively to Indian customers. The firm was undertaking trading & job work activities. Since year 2001 it undertook manufacturing activities also at its premises. It is now a unit of Evinix Accessories Limited.The company was converted into a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 3, 2006 under the name of EVINIX ACCESSORIES LIMITED. The current promoters of the company are Mr. Raujeev Taneja, Mr. Sanjay Taneja and M/s
