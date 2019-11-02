iifl-logo-icon 1
Evinix Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Evinix Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

32.58%

32.58%

32.58%

34.04%

34.19%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

5.64%

5.64%

5.64%

5.64%

6.1%

Non-Institutions

61.77%

61.77%

61.77%

60.31%

59.7%

Total Non-Promoter

67.41%

67.41%

67.41%

65.95%

65.8%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.58%

Non-Promoter- 5.64%

Institutions: 5.64%

Non-Institutions: 61.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

