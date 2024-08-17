Evinix Industries Ltd Summary

Evinix Accessories Ltd was incorporated on May 1, 1996 as Evinix Fashion Accessories Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 and registered with Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Delhi and Haryana, Delhi. EAL was originally promo. The name of the company was changed to Evinix Accessories Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 20, 2003. In March 2005, M/s Ambros Exports Private Limited took equity stake in the company by way of purchasing a part of the equity holding On April 1, 2005, the company entered into a partnership with Evinix Consolidated, a Partnership Firm having Mr. Raujeev Taneja and Mr. Sanjay Taneja as its two partners. The partnership subsisted upto April 30, 2005 as other two partners resigned and on May 1, 2005, the partnership was dissolved and the company became the Proprietor of the firm. Evinix Consolidated was formed as a Partnership firm between Mr. Raujeev Taneja and Mr. Sanjay Taneja in year 1997, to undertake supply of Readymade Garments and Fashion Accessories exclusively to Indian customers. The firm was undertaking trading & job work activities. Since year 2001 it undertook manufacturing activities also at its premises. It is now a unit of Evinix Accessories Limited.The company was converted into a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 3, 2006 under the name of EVINIX ACCESSORIES LIMITED. The current promoters of the company are Mr. Raujeev Taneja, Mr. Sanjay Taneja and M/s Ambros Exports Private Limited. The Company was originally incorporated with the object of development and manufacturing of Headgears, Base Ball Caps and High Altitude Jackets using cotton textile and synthetic leather. In 1998 company started manufacturing and exporting fashion bags, travel bags, school bags, wallets, belts and scarves, additionally catering to various overseas buyers. Further expansion was undertaken in year 2000 and the company started exporting to GAP, U.S.A, J.Crew, U.S.A, Country Road, Liz Claiborne, Kookai, Marks &Spencer, UK etc. The Company has been continuously adding new products and new buyers in the Fashion Accessories segment. These are presently being produced at two factories with in-house facilities for fabrication, washing and embroidery.