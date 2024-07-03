iifl-logo-icon 1
Dollar Industries Ltd Share Price

452.9
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open474.15
  • Day's High474.35
  • 52 Wk High659.95
  • Prev. Close474.15
  • Day's Low450.3
  • 52 Wk Low 433.5
  • Turnover (lac)365.82
  • P/E29.88
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value146.47
  • EPS15.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,568.67
  • Div. Yield0.63
Dollar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

474.15

Prev. Close

474.15

Turnover(Lac.)

365.82

Day's High

474.35

Day's Low

450.3

52 Week's High

659.95

52 Week's Low

433.5

Book Value

146.47

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,568.67

P/E

29.88

EPS

15.82

Divi. Yield

0.63

Dollar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

Dollar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dollar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.20%

Non-Promoter- 2.68%

Institutions: 2.68%

Non-Institutions: 25.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dollar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.34

11.34

11.34

11.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

779.38

706.36

664.48

531.47

Net Worth

790.72

717.7

675.82

542.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,350.32

1,036.95

969.31

982.52

yoy growth (%)

30.21

6.97

-1.34

10.87

Raw materials

-614.63

-445.27

-448.46

-405.93

As % of sales

45.51

42.94

46.26

41.31

Employee costs

-63.95

-44.62

-42.06

-26.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

197.03

117.3

79.78

95.8

Depreciation

-16.57

-15.47

-14.21

-12.17

Tax paid

-51.16

-30.02

-20.33

-31.79

Working capital

164.69

-19.21

108.98

132.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.21

6.97

-1.34

10.87

Op profit growth

56.94

32.03

-15.56

23.97

EBIT growth

63.89

32.61

-16.37

31.38

Net profit growth

67.13

46.8

-7.12

47.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,572.27

1,393.83

1,342.53

1,036.96

969.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,572.27

1,393.83

1,342.53

1,036.96

969.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.5

4.75

6.53

3.48

4.71

Dollar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dollar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

RAJESH KUMAR BUBNA

Managing Director

Vinod Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

Bajrang Kumar Gupta

Joint Managing Director

Binay Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

Krishan Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

Gopalakrishnan Sarankapani

Independent Director

Srikumar Bandyopadhyay

Independent Director

Divyaa Newatia

Independent Director

Sandip Kumar Kejriwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lalit Lohia

Independent Director

Vibha Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dollar Industries Ltd

Summary

Dollar Industries Limited, incorporated on May 26, 1993 is engaged in the business of manufacturing & sale of hosiery products in knitted inner wears, casual wears and thermal wears. It has a Power Generation Unit sourced from Windmill and Solar. The Manufacturing units of the Company are located in Kolkata, Tirupur, New Delhi and Ludhiana.The Company launched a new premium range under the brand Big Boss J series-Premium quality in 2017. During the year 2017-18, Company entered into a 50:50 Joint Venture with the Netherlands based Pepe Jeans, Europe BV, by setting up a Joint Venture Company viz. M/s. Pepe Jeans Innerfashion Private Limited, to manufacture and market in India a premium range of fashion innerwear, loungewear, gym-wear, sleepwear and track suits for adults and kids under the brand name Pepe Jeans London. It strengthened distribution of its existing brands i.e. Dollar Missy and Force NXT. It added diversified range of products in the above two brands such as: Crew Neck front print t-shirts and kurti pants in Dollar Missy, and Gym Vest, round neck tees, tank tops, parker vests, Henley neck tees, V-neck tees, round neck tees, rocky brief and rocky trunks in Force NXT. The Modern Retail Trade divisions (i.e. Large Format Stores and e-commerce platform) operated from Kolkata and Tirupur.The Company launched a new range of products viz. Dollar Athleisure collection in 2018-19. The Company has undergone its brandrestructuring and classified its existing brands into 5 (
Company FAQs

What is the Dollar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Dollar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹452.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dollar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dollar Industries Ltd is ₹2568.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dollar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dollar Industries Ltd is 29.88 and 3.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dollar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dollar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dollar Industries Ltd is ₹433.5 and ₹659.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dollar Industries Ltd?

Dollar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.21%, 3 Years at 3.74%, 1 Year at 0.93%, 6 Month at -10.85%, 3 Month at -13.02% and 1 Month at -9.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dollar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dollar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.21 %
Institutions - 2.68 %
Public - 25.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dollar Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

