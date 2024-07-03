Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹474.15
Prev. Close₹474.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹365.82
Day's High₹474.35
Day's Low₹450.3
52 Week's High₹659.95
52 Week's Low₹433.5
Book Value₹146.47
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,568.67
P/E29.88
EPS15.82
Divi. Yield0.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.34
11.34
11.34
11.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
779.38
706.36
664.48
531.47
Net Worth
790.72
717.7
675.82
542.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,350.32
1,036.95
969.31
982.52
yoy growth (%)
30.21
6.97
-1.34
10.87
Raw materials
-614.63
-445.27
-448.46
-405.93
As % of sales
45.51
42.94
46.26
41.31
Employee costs
-63.95
-44.62
-42.06
-26.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
197.03
117.3
79.78
95.8
Depreciation
-16.57
-15.47
-14.21
-12.17
Tax paid
-51.16
-30.02
-20.33
-31.79
Working capital
164.69
-19.21
108.98
132.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.21
6.97
-1.34
10.87
Op profit growth
56.94
32.03
-15.56
23.97
EBIT growth
63.89
32.61
-16.37
31.38
Net profit growth
67.13
46.8
-7.12
47.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,572.27
1,393.83
1,342.53
1,036.96
969.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,572.27
1,393.83
1,342.53
1,036.96
969.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.5
4.75
6.53
3.48
4.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
RAJESH KUMAR BUBNA
Managing Director
Vinod Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
Bajrang Kumar Gupta
Joint Managing Director
Binay Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
Krishan Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
Gopalakrishnan Sarankapani
Independent Director
Srikumar Bandyopadhyay
Independent Director
Divyaa Newatia
Independent Director
Sandip Kumar Kejriwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lalit Lohia
Independent Director
Vibha Agarwal
Reports by Dollar Industries Ltd
Summary
Dollar Industries Limited, incorporated on May 26, 1993 is engaged in the business of manufacturing & sale of hosiery products in knitted inner wears, casual wears and thermal wears. It has a Power Generation Unit sourced from Windmill and Solar. The Manufacturing units of the Company are located in Kolkata, Tirupur, New Delhi and Ludhiana.The Company launched a new premium range under the brand Big Boss J series-Premium quality in 2017. During the year 2017-18, Company entered into a 50:50 Joint Venture with the Netherlands based Pepe Jeans, Europe BV, by setting up a Joint Venture Company viz. M/s. Pepe Jeans Innerfashion Private Limited, to manufacture and market in India a premium range of fashion innerwear, loungewear, gym-wear, sleepwear and track suits for adults and kids under the brand name Pepe Jeans London. It strengthened distribution of its existing brands i.e. Dollar Missy and Force NXT. It added diversified range of products in the above two brands such as: Crew Neck front print t-shirts and kurti pants in Dollar Missy, and Gym Vest, round neck tees, tank tops, parker vests, Henley neck tees, V-neck tees, round neck tees, rocky brief and rocky trunks in Force NXT. The Modern Retail Trade divisions (i.e. Large Format Stores and e-commerce platform) operated from Kolkata and Tirupur.The Company launched a new range of products viz. Dollar Athleisure collection in 2018-19. The Company has undergone its brandrestructuring and classified its existing brands into 5 (
Read More
The Dollar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹452.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dollar Industries Ltd is ₹2568.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dollar Industries Ltd is 29.88 and 3.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dollar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dollar Industries Ltd is ₹433.5 and ₹659.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dollar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.21%, 3 Years at 3.74%, 1 Year at 0.93%, 6 Month at -10.85%, 3 Month at -13.02% and 1 Month at -9.55%.
