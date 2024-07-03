Summary

Dollar Industries Limited, incorporated on May 26, 1993 is engaged in the business of manufacturing & sale of hosiery products in knitted inner wears, casual wears and thermal wears. It has a Power Generation Unit sourced from Windmill and Solar. The Manufacturing units of the Company are located in Kolkata, Tirupur, New Delhi and Ludhiana.The Company launched a new premium range under the brand Big Boss J series-Premium quality in 2017. During the year 2017-18, Company entered into a 50:50 Joint Venture with the Netherlands based Pepe Jeans, Europe BV, by setting up a Joint Venture Company viz. M/s. Pepe Jeans Innerfashion Private Limited, to manufacture and market in India a premium range of fashion innerwear, loungewear, gym-wear, sleepwear and track suits for adults and kids under the brand name Pepe Jeans London. It strengthened distribution of its existing brands i.e. Dollar Missy and Force NXT. It added diversified range of products in the above two brands such as: Crew Neck front print t-shirts and kurti pants in Dollar Missy, and Gym Vest, round neck tees, tank tops, parker vests, Henley neck tees, V-neck tees, round neck tees, rocky brief and rocky trunks in Force NXT. The Modern Retail Trade divisions (i.e. Large Format Stores and e-commerce platform) operated from Kolkata and Tirupur.The Company launched a new range of products viz. Dollar Athleisure collection in 2018-19. The Company has undergone its brandrestructuring and classified its existing brands into 5 (

Read More