Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,350.32
1,036.95
969.31
982.52
yoy growth (%)
30.21
6.97
-1.34
10.87
Raw materials
-614.63
-445.27
-448.46
-405.93
As % of sales
45.51
42.94
46.26
41.31
Employee costs
-63.95
-44.62
-42.06
-26.42
As % of sales
4.73
4.3
4.34
2.68
Other costs
-455.02
-408.96
-374.2
-426.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.69
39.43
38.6
43.38
Operating profit
216.7
138.08
104.57
123.86
OPM
16.04
13.31
10.78
12.6
Depreciation
-16.57
-15.47
-14.21
-12.17
Interest expense
-9.62
-8.78
-15.29
-17.88
Other income
6.53
3.48
4.71
2
Profit before tax
197.03
117.3
79.78
95.8
Taxes
-51.16
-30.02
-20.33
-31.79
Tax rate
-25.96
-25.59
-25.48
-33.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
145.87
87.28
59.45
64.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
145.87
87.28
59.45
64.01
yoy growth (%)
67.13
46.8
-7.12
47.19
NPM
10.8
8.41
6.13
6.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.