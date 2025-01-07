iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dollar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

470
(3.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dollar Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,350.32

1,036.95

969.31

982.52

yoy growth (%)

30.21

6.97

-1.34

10.87

Raw materials

-614.63

-445.27

-448.46

-405.93

As % of sales

45.51

42.94

46.26

41.31

Employee costs

-63.95

-44.62

-42.06

-26.42

As % of sales

4.73

4.3

4.34

2.68

Other costs

-455.02

-408.96

-374.2

-426.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.69

39.43

38.6

43.38

Operating profit

216.7

138.08

104.57

123.86

OPM

16.04

13.31

10.78

12.6

Depreciation

-16.57

-15.47

-14.21

-12.17

Interest expense

-9.62

-8.78

-15.29

-17.88

Other income

6.53

3.48

4.71

2

Profit before tax

197.03

117.3

79.78

95.8

Taxes

-51.16

-30.02

-20.33

-31.79

Tax rate

-25.96

-25.59

-25.48

-33.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

145.87

87.28

59.45

64.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

145.87

87.28

59.45

64.01

yoy growth (%)

67.13

46.8

-7.12

47.19

NPM

10.8

8.41

6.13

6.51

Dollar Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dollar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.