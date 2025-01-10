Dollar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.34
11.34
11.34
11.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
779.38
706.36
664.48
531.47
Net Worth
790.72
717.7
675.82
542.81
Minority Interest
Debt
300.66
175.28
205.67
124.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.86
1.9
1.97
1.79
Total Liabilities
1,095.24
894.88
883.46
668.62
Fixed Assets
246.91
184.98
142.87
99.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.21
15.32
10.21
10.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.04
4.34
3.59
2.89
Networking Capital
827.9
690.02
726.28
547.91
Inventories
467.19
352.36
475.21
333.95
Inventory Days
128.45
117.54
Sundry Debtors
480.51
428.31
402.09
330.92
Debtor Days
108.68
116.48
Other Current Assets
115.07
95.64
83.13
59.52
Sundry Creditors
-180.64
-139.7
-179.3
-139.51
Creditor Days
48.46
49.1
Other Current Liabilities
-54.23
-46.59
-54.85
-36.97
Cash
0.18
0.23
0.51
7.3
Total Assets
1,095.24
894.89
883.46
668.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.