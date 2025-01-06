Dollar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
197.03
117.3
79.78
95.8
Depreciation
-16.57
-15.47
-14.21
-12.17
Tax paid
-51.16
-30.02
-20.33
-31.79
Working capital
164.69
-19.21
108.98
132.66
Other operating items
Operating
293.98
52.59
154.22
184.5
Capital expenditure
21.52
26.28
31.05
5.56
Free cash flow
315.5
78.87
185.27
190.07
Equity raised
1,050.07
897.78
735.54
463.63
Investing
-0.4
0
6.87
3.45
Financing
88.17
-75.07
110.82
73.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
9.07
Net in cash
1,453.34
901.59
1,038.5
739.87
