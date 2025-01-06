iifl-logo-icon 1
Dollar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

197.03

117.3

79.78

95.8

Depreciation

-16.57

-15.47

-14.21

-12.17

Tax paid

-51.16

-30.02

-20.33

-31.79

Working capital

164.69

-19.21

108.98

132.66

Other operating items

Operating

293.98

52.59

154.22

184.5

Capital expenditure

21.52

26.28

31.05

5.56

Free cash flow

315.5

78.87

185.27

190.07

Equity raised

1,050.07

897.78

735.54

463.63

Investing

-0.4

0

6.87

3.45

Financing

88.17

-75.07

110.82

73.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

9.07

Net in cash

1,453.34

901.59

1,038.5

739.87

