Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.21
6.97
-5.77
11.15
Op profit growth
59.17
32.03
-22.91
9.52
EBIT growth
66.33
32.61
-25
11.5
Net profit growth
72.4
48.78
-22.11
15.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.27
13.31
10.78
13.18
EBIT margin
15.53
12.15
9.8
12.32
Net profit margin
10.89
8.22
5.91
7.15
RoCE
27.21
18.9
14.5
21.55
RoNW
6.08
4.27
3.27
4.79
RoA
4.77
3.19
2.18
3.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
25.93
15.04
10.11
12.98
Dividend per share
3
2.4
1.7
1.7
Cash EPS
23.01
12.31
7.6
11.02
Book value per share
118.3
94.63
81.25
73.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.2
15.19
10.93
22.68
P/CEPS
23.89
18.56
14.54
26.7
P/B
4.64
2.41
1.36
4.01
EV/EBIDTA
14.68
9.98
7.6
13.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.56
-25.59
-25.48
-32.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
99.06
121.61
133.24
109.86
Inventory days
109.36
112.44
118.52
107.76
Creditor days
-51.46
-52.75
-56.52
-53.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-21.79
-14.35
-6.21
-8.05
Net debt / equity
0.3
0.21
0.44
0.48
Net debt / op. profit
0.93
0.84
1.94
1.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.51
-42.94
-46.26
-42.14
Employee costs
-4.73
-4.3
-4.34
-3.26
Other costs
-33.46
-39.43
-38.6
-41.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.