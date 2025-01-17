Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
46,097.55
|82.51
|51,243.18
|195.26
|0.81
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
968.5
|50.25
|33,232.87
|210.47
|0.51
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,194.2
|72.42
|29,079.02
|66.4
|0.71
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,086
|41.77
|7,797.35
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,677.9
|182.45
|7,767.21
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
