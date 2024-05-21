Please find attached the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21.05.2024 Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/ OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Please find enclosed disclosure with respect to proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2nd August,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)