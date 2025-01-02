Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 24 Dec 2024

Dollar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 2nd January 2025 at its registered office at Om Tower 15th Floor 32 J.L. Nehru Road Kolkata- 700 071 to inter-alia consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/Qualified Institutional Placement or combination thereof of through any other mode stipulated under the applicable framework and subject to such approvals as may be deemed necessary. With further reference to our letter dated 24th December, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 2nd January, 2025 has, inter alia, considered and approved- Raising of fund of an amount upto Rs. 350.00 Crores by way of issue of equity shares either by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on private placement / preferential basis and/ or any other permitted modes in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018 and Companies Act, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/01/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Dollar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of board meeting held on 11th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Dollar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June,2024 Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th August,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

Dollar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 3. to recommend Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Please find attached the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21.05.2024 Board Approves a Dividend of 150% (3 Per Share) on the Paid Up value of INR 2/- Per Share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd March, 2024 Appointment of Ms. Vibha Agarwal (DIN: 00060102) as an Additional Non Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2024 to hold office for a period of 5 years (consecutive years), subject to approval of shareholders by means of postal ballot. Appointment of Ms. Vibha Agarwal (DIN: 00060102) as an Additional Non Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 1st April, 2024 to hold office for a period of 5 years (consecutive years) subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company by means of Postal Ballot.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024