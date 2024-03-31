To the Members of Dollar Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Dollar Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Estimation of rebates, discounts and sales returns Our procedures included, but was not limited to the following: (Refer Note 27 to the standalone financial statements) • Obtained a detailed understanding from the management with regard to controls relating to recording of rebates, discounts, sales returns and period end provisions relating to estimation of revenue, and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls; The Company sells its products through various channels like distributors, retailers, e-commerce etc. and recognizes liabilities related to rebates, discounts and sales returns. As per the accounting policy of the Company, the revenue is recognised upon transfer of control of goods to the customer and thus requires an estimation of the revenue taking into consideration the rebates, discounts and sales returns as per the terms of the contracts. With regard to the determination of revenue, the management is required to make significant estimates in respect of following: • Tested the inputs used in the estimation of revenue in context of rebates, discounts and sales returns to source data; • Assessed the underlying assumptions used for determination of rebates, discounts and sales returns; • Ensured the completeness of liabilities recognised by evaluating the parameters for sample schemes; • the rebates/ discounts linked to sales, which will be given to the customers pursuant to schemes offered by the Company; • Performed look-back analysis for past trends by comparing recent actuals with the estimates of earlier periods and assessed subsequent events; • provision for sales returns, where the customer has the right to return the goods to the Company; and • Tested credit notes issued to customers and payments made to them during the year and subsequent to the year end along with the terms of the related schemes. • compensation (discounts) offered by the customers to the ultimate consumers at the behest of the Company. Our Conclusion: The matter has been determined to be a key audit matter in view of the involvement of significant estimates by the management. Based on the above procedures, we did not identify any significant to the assessment made by management in respect of estimation of rebates, discounts and sales returns. 2. Recoverability of trade receivables Our procedures included, but was not limited to the following: (Refer Note 11,12 and 16 to the Standalone financial statements) The Company has trade receivables amounting to H 48,050.75 Lakhs (net of provision for expected credit losses of H 767.75 Lakhs) as at March 31, 2024 as detailed in Notes 16 to the standalone financial statements. • Evaluated and tested the controls relating to credit control and approval process and assessing the recoverability of overdue receivables by comparing managements views of recoverability of overdue receivables to historical patterns of receipts, in conjunction with reviewing receipts subsequent to the financial year end for its effect in reducing overdue receivables at the financial year end; Due to the inherent subjectivity that is involved in making judgements in relation to credit risk exposures to determine the recoverability of trade receivables and significant estimates and judgements made by the management for provision for loss allowance under expected credit loss model. Based on above, the matter has been considered to be a key audit matter. Checked on sample basis balance confirmations from customers to test whether trade receivables as per books are acknowledged by them; Reviewed at the adequacy of the management judgements and estimates on the sufficiency of provision for doubtful debts through detailed analyses of ageing of receivables and assessing the adequacy of disclosures in respect of credit risk. Our Conclusion : Based on the above procedures, we did not identify any significant to the assessment made by management in respect of recoverability of trade receivables. 3. Inventory valuation and existence: Our procedures included, but was not limited to the following: (Refer Note 15 to the standalone financial statements) • Obtained a detailed understanding and evaluated the design and implementation of controls that the Company has established in relation to inventory valuation and existence; The Company has Inventories of H 46,718.78 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024 as detailed Notes15tothe standalone financial statements. Inventory valuation and existence has been determined to be a key audit matter as inventories may be held for long periods of time before being sold making it vulnerable to obsolescence. This could result in an overstatement of the value of the inventories if the cost is higher than the net realisable value. Furthermore, the assessment and application of inventories provisions are subject to significant management judgement. Observed the physical verification of inventories count at the financial year end and assessed the adequacy of controls over the existence of inventories; • Obtained assurance over the appropriateness of managements assumptions applied in calculating the gross profit margin and discounts to be deducted from sales price to arrive at cost of goods; Evaluated management judgement with regards to the application of provisions to the inventories. Our Conclusion : Based on the above procedures, we did not identify any significant to the assessment made by management in respect of Inventories valuation and existence.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. deviation

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting

Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" of this report.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; and

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements – Refer Note 39.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

IV. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

VI. Based on our examination, which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account.

ii. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) w.r.t what has been changed is not enabled at the application layer of the accounting softwares relating to e-commerce management and "inhouse ERP" for maintaining the books of accounts.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended

March 31,2024.

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Dollar Industries Limited of even date)

We report that:

I. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a programme of verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

II. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory (excluding inventory lying with third parties and material in transit) has been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and procedure and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. In respect to inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them and for goods in transit, subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are not in agreement with the books of accounts. As detailed below also refer Note 21.4 to the standalone financial statements.

Quarter ended Name of the Bank Particulars Amount disclosed as per quarterly return / statement Amount as per books of account (J In Lakhs) Difference* (J In Lakhs) Whether return/ statement subsequently rectified (J In Lakhs) June 30, 2023 State Bank of India and consortium of banks Stock and Book Debts 75,319.55 76,847.99 (1,528.44) No September 30, 2023 85,345.72 85,421.41 (75.69) No December 31, 2023 89,531.70 89,722.60 (190.90) No March 31, 2024 98,294.94 94,769.53 3,525.41 No

*Note: The differences are on account of statement filed with the banks prepared based on provisional

III. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act. The company has not granted any loans, made any investments, provided any guarantee or security to any party falling under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013.

V. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

VI. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company in respect of its Spinning Division, where pursuant to the rule made by the Central Government of India the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

VII. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

a. The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no undisputed statutory dues as above were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the particulars of statutory dues referred to in (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute are as follows:- The details of disputed dues of Excise, Income Tax, Goods & Services Tax and Cess, as at 31st March, 2024, are as follows

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (net of payments) Period to which the Amount relates Assessment Year Forum where dispute is pending (J in Lakhs) Goods & Service Tax Act 2017 Uttar Pradesh Goods & Service Tax Act 5.13 1st July 2017 to 31st March 2020 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority Goods & Service Tax Act 2017 Orissa Goods & Service Tax Act 5.70 1st July 2017 to 31st March 2018 Appellate Tribunal - Orissa Goods & Service Tax Act 2017 Delhi Goods & Service Tax Act 30.25 1st July 2017 to 31st March 2018 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority Goods & Service Tax Act 2017 Tamil Nadu Goods & Service Tax Act 23.29 1st July 2017 to 31st March 2019 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority Goods & Service Tax Act 2017 Bihar Goods & Service Tax Act 13.55 1st July 2018 to 31st March 2019 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority Goods & Service Tax Act 2017 Chattisgarh Goods & Service Tax Act 0.87 1st July 2017 to 31st March 2018 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority Goods & Service Tax Act 2017 Tamil Nadu Goods & Service Tax Act 10.82 1st July 2018 to 31st March 2019 Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), that has not been recorded in the books of account. statement.

IX. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared

Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

X. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer and through debt instruments by way of further public offer during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XI. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government

Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore, the reporting under Clause 3 (xii) (a), 3(xii) (b) & 3(xii) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

XIV. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of audit report for the period under audit have been considered by us.

XV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions specified under section 192 of the Act with directors, or persons connected with directors and therefore, reporting under clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVI. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year.

Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve . Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group has two CICs as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

XVII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year 2023-24 and in the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (also refer Note 46 the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, therefore, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable

XXI. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ForSINGHI & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.302049E (RAHUL BOTHRA) Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No. 067330 Dated: May 21, 2024 UDIN: 24067330BKFYQM3117

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Dollar Industries Limited of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Dollar Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statement and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of the information and explainations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered to Accountants of India.