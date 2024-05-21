Please find attached the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21.05.2024 Recommended a dividend of 150% (3/-per share) on the paid-up value of 2/- per share Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/ OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)