|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|-
|3
|150
|Final
|Please find attached the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21.05.2024 Recommended a dividend of 150% (3/-per share) on the paid-up value of 2/- per share Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/ OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)
