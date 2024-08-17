Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹1.5
Prev. Close₹1.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.5
Day's Low₹1.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹24.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
50.23
50.23
50.23
50.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.73
79.44
93.55
111.23
Net Worth
120.96
129.67
143.78
161.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0.3
15.5
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-98.05
-81.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.12
-0.54
-4.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-9.39
-16
-20.06
-12.94
Depreciation
0
-6.47
-6.69
-5.47
Tax paid
0.68
1.89
2.37
1.53
Working capital
-0.09
-0.01
-0.17
1.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-98.05
-81.74
Op profit growth
-31.19
-94.85
4,299.02
-105.46
EBIT growth
-98.84
-47.88
149.3
101.19
Net profit growth
-38.23
-20.25
54.93
17.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
169.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
169.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.46
20.27
36.77
Other Income
0.2
0.22
0.31
0.67
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
RINKU INDRAKUMAR PATODIA
Director & CFO
ANITA RINKU PATODIA
Director
NAND KISHORE TIWARI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by First Winner Industries Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated on January 22, 2003 Firstwinner Trading Private Limited. The company name has been changed to First Winner Industries Private Limited, and further to First Winner Industries Limited. The company has started its operations with the objective to supply the textile fabrics to wholesalers and apparel & garment manufacturers. Initially, The company has started trading in the textile fabrics and now with a view to have own manufacturing a facility, the company has set up own weaving unit during 2006-07 by installing 100 looms. The manufacturing facilities are located at MIDC, Tarapur, District Thane, Maharashtra. The unit has total installed capacity to manufacture 108 lakh meter grey fabrics per annum and commenced commercial production w.e.f. March 19, 2007. The company has executing job works for fabric and garment manufacturers. The company has two subsidiaries viz. Ramshyam Textile Industries Limited and First Winner Lifestyle Private Limited (formerly Realgold Exports Private Limited), which are engaged in the same business. Ramshyam Textile Industries Limited commenced its operations of weaving from February 1, 2006 and became subsidiary on April 1, 2007. Ramshyam Textile IndustriesLimited is having 48 looms with total installed capacity of 42.24 lakh meter fabrics per annum. First Winner Lifestyle Private Limited (formerly Realgold Exports Private Limited), which was incorporated on December 12, 2002 as Realgold Exports Private Limited also beca
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.