iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

First Winner Industries Ltd Share Price

1.5
(0.00%)
Jul 12, 2018|11:15:46 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

First Winner Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

1.5

Prev. Close

1.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.5

Day's Low

1.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

24.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

First Winner Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

First Winner Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

First Winner Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.46%

Non-Promoter- 50.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

First Winner Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

50.23

50.23

50.23

50.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.73

79.44

93.55

111.23

Net Worth

120.96

129.67

143.78

161.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0.3

15.5

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-98.05

-81.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.12

-0.54

-4.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-9.39

-16

-20.06

-12.94

Depreciation

0

-6.47

-6.69

-5.47

Tax paid

0.68

1.89

2.37

1.53

Working capital

-0.09

-0.01

-0.17

1.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-98.05

-81.74

Op profit growth

-31.19

-94.85

4,299.02

-105.46

EBIT growth

-98.84

-47.88

149.3

101.19

Net profit growth

-38.23

-20.25

54.93

17.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

169.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

169.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.46

20.27

36.77

Other Income

0.2

0.22

0.31

0.67

0.56

View Annually Results

First Winner Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT First Winner Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

RINKU INDRAKUMAR PATODIA

Director & CFO

ANITA RINKU PATODIA

Director

NAND KISHORE TIWARI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by First Winner Industries Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on January 22, 2003 Firstwinner Trading Private Limited. The company name has been changed to First Winner Industries Private Limited, and further to First Winner Industries Limited. The company has started its operations with the objective to supply the textile fabrics to wholesalers and apparel & garment manufacturers. Initially, The company has started trading in the textile fabrics and now with a view to have own manufacturing a facility, the company has set up own weaving unit during 2006-07 by installing 100 looms. The manufacturing facilities are located at MIDC, Tarapur, District Thane, Maharashtra. The unit has total installed capacity to manufacture 108 lakh meter grey fabrics per annum and commenced commercial production w.e.f. March 19, 2007. The company has executing job works for fabric and garment manufacturers. The company has two subsidiaries viz. Ramshyam Textile Industries Limited and First Winner Lifestyle Private Limited (formerly Realgold Exports Private Limited), which are engaged in the same business. Ramshyam Textile Industries Limited commenced its operations of weaving from February 1, 2006 and became subsidiary on April 1, 2007. Ramshyam Textile IndustriesLimited is having 48 looms with total installed capacity of 42.24 lakh meter fabrics per annum. First Winner Lifestyle Private Limited (formerly Realgold Exports Private Limited), which was incorporated on December 12, 2002 as Realgold Exports Private Limited also beca
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR First Winner Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.