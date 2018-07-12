iifl-logo-icon 1
First Winner Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.5
(0.00%)
Jul 12, 2018

First Winner Industries Ltd

First Winner Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-9.39

-16

-20.06

-12.94

Depreciation

0

-6.47

-6.69

-5.47

Tax paid

0.68

1.89

2.37

1.53

Working capital

-0.09

-0.01

-0.17

1.05

Other operating items

Operating

-8.8

-20.6

-24.55

-15.84

Capital expenditure

0

0

-6.72

-0.62

Free cash flow

-8.8

-20.6

-31.27

-16.47

Equity raised

158.88

187.09

222.46

245.49

Investing

0

0

0

-0.01

Financing

11.04

10.62

10.3

11.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

161.12

177.11

201.49

240.12

