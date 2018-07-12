First Winner Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-9.39
-16
-20.06
-12.94
Depreciation
0
-6.47
-6.69
-5.47
Tax paid
0.68
1.89
2.37
1.53
Working capital
-0.09
-0.01
-0.17
1.05
Other operating items
Operating
-8.8
-20.6
-24.55
-15.84
Capital expenditure
0
0
-6.72
-0.62
Free cash flow
-8.8
-20.6
-31.27
-16.47
Equity raised
158.88
187.09
222.46
245.49
Investing
0
0
0
-0.01
Financing
11.04
10.62
10.3
11.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
161.12
177.11
201.49
240.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.