|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0.3
15.5
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-98.05
-81.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.12
-0.54
-4.55
As % of sales
0
0
180.86
29.39
Other costs
-0.15
-0.19
-6.07
-11.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
2,016.19
71.53
Operating profit
-0.22
-0.32
-6.31
-0.14
OPM
0
0
-2,097.06
-0.92
Depreciation
0
-6.47
-6.69
-5.47
Interest expense
-9.31
-9.34
-7.29
-7.82
Other income
0.14
0.14
0.24
0.49
Profit before tax
-9.39
-16
-20.06
-12.94
Taxes
0.68
1.89
2.37
1.53
Tax rate
-7.26
-11.84
-11.84
-11.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.71
-14.1
-17.68
-11.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.71
-14.1
-17.68
-11.41
yoy growth (%)
-38.23
-20.25
54.93
17.92
NPM
0
0
-5,870.42
-73.6
