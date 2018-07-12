iifl-logo-icon 1
First Winner Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jul 12, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0.3

15.5

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-98.05

-81.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.12

-0.54

-4.55

As % of sales

0

0

180.86

29.39

Other costs

-0.15

-0.19

-6.07

-11.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

2,016.19

71.53

Operating profit

-0.22

-0.32

-6.31

-0.14

OPM

0

0

-2,097.06

-0.92

Depreciation

0

-6.47

-6.69

-5.47

Interest expense

-9.31

-9.34

-7.29

-7.82

Other income

0.14

0.14

0.24

0.49

Profit before tax

-9.39

-16

-20.06

-12.94

Taxes

0.68

1.89

2.37

1.53

Tax rate

-7.26

-11.84

-11.84

-11.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.71

-14.1

-17.68

-11.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.71

-14.1

-17.68

-11.41

yoy growth (%)

-38.23

-20.25

54.93

17.92

NPM

0

0

-5,870.42

-73.6

