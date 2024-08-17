iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

First Winner Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.5
(0.00%)
Jul 12, 2018|11:15:46 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.33

18.12

Other Income

0

0.15

0.15

0.25

0.72

Total Income

0

0.15

0.15

0.58

18.85

Total Expenditure

0.07

0.22

0.28

6.72

18.87

PBIDT

-0.06

-0.07

-0.13

-6.15

-0.01

Interest

0

16.98

16.94

15.26

15.26

PBDT

-0.06

-17.05

-17.07

-21.41

-15.27

Depreciation

0

0

7.41

5.88

6.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.06

-17.05

-24.49

-27.29

-21.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.06

-17.05

-24.49

-27.29

-21.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.06

-17.05

-24.49

-27.29

-21.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

-3.39

-4.87

-5.43

-4.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

50.23

50.23

50.23

50.23

50.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,53,85,693

2,53,85,693

2,53,85,693

2,53,85,693

2,53,85,692

Public Shareholding (%)

50.54

50.54

50.54

50.54

50.54

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

13,70,000

13,70,000

13,70,000

13,70,000

13,70,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

5.51

5.51

5.51

5.51

5.51

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

2.73

2.73

2.73

2.73

2.73

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,34,77,100

2,34,77,100

2,34,77,100

2,34,77,100

2,34,77,100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

94.49

94.49

94.49

94.49

94.48

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

46.73

46.73

46.73

46.73

46.72

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

First Winner Industries Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR First Winner Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.