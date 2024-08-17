First Winner Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.33
18.12
Other Income
0
0.15
0.15
0.25
0.72
Total Income
0
0.15
0.15
0.58
18.85
Total Expenditure
0.07
0.22
0.28
6.72
18.87
PBIDT
-0.06
-0.07
-0.13
-6.15
-0.01
Interest
0
16.98
16.94
15.26
15.26
PBDT
-0.06
-17.05
-17.07
-21.41
-15.27
Depreciation
0
0
7.41
5.88
6.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.06
-17.05
-24.49
-27.29
-21.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.06
-17.05
-24.49
-27.29
-21.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.06
-17.05
-24.49
-27.29
-21.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
-3.39
-4.87
-5.43
-4.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
50.23
50.23
50.23
50.23
50.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,53,85,693
2,53,85,693
2,53,85,693
2,53,85,693
2,53,85,692
Public Shareholding (%)
50.54
50.54
50.54
50.54
50.54
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
13,70,000
13,70,000
13,70,000
13,70,000
13,70,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.73
2.73
2.73
2.73
2.73
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,34,77,100
2,34,77,100
2,34,77,100
2,34,77,100
2,34,77,100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
94.49
94.49
94.49
94.49
94.48
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
46.73
46.73
46.73
46.73
46.72
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.