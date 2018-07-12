First Winner Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
50.23
50.23
50.23
50.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.73
79.44
93.55
111.23
Net Worth
120.96
129.67
143.78
161.46
Minority Interest
Debt
112.44
103
93.32
84.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.68
2.58
4.95
6.49
Total Liabilities
234.08
235.25
242.05
252.23
Fixed Assets
77.74
77.74
84.22
96.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
83.97
83.97
83.97
83.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.68
1.9
2.38
1.53
Networking Capital
69.62
69.71
69.7
68.31
Inventories
0.19
0.19
0.19
0
Inventory Days
0
0
230.17
0
Sundry Debtors
62.16
62.16
62.36
63.98
Debtor Days
0
0
75,546.45
1,505.81
Other Current Assets
10.84
10.91
10.73
9.62
Sundry Creditors
-3.49
-3.49
-3.54
-4.78
Creditor Days
0
0
4,288.55
112.5
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
-0.5
Cash
2.06
1.93
1.78
1.69
Total Assets
234.07
235.25
242.05
252.23
