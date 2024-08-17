First Winner Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Sept-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.05
0.05
Total Income
0
0
0
0.05
0.05
Total Expenditure
0.01
0.04
0.02
0.12
0.12
PBIDT
-0.01
-0.04
-0.02
-0.07
-0.07
Interest
0
0
0
5.96
5.88
PBDT
-0.01
-0.04
-0.02
-6.03
-5.95
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-1.3
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.01
-0.04
-0.02
-4.73
-5.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.01
-0.04
-0.02
-4.73
-5.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.01
-0.04
-0.02
-4.73
-5.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.01
0
-0.94
-1.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
50.23
50.23
50.23
50.23
50.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,53,85,693
2,53,85,693
2,53,85,693
2,53,85,693
2,53,85,693
Public Shareholding (%)
50.54
50.54
50.54
50.54
50.54
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
13,70,000
13,70,000
13,70,000
13,70,000
13,70,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.73
2.73
2.73
2.73
2.73
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,34,77,100
2,34,77,100
2,34,77,100
2,34,77,100
2,34,77,100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
94.49
94.49
94.49
94.49
94.49
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
46.73
46.74
46.74
46.73
46.73
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
