Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-97.74
-90.18
Op profit growth
-17.41
-93.82
354.93
-130.98
EBIT growth
-98.56
-39.31
84.74
198.07
Net profit growth
-27.9
-9.38
26.84
17.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
-1,472.37
-7.31
EBIT margin
0
0
-3,612.99
-44.18
Net profit margin
0
0
-7,279.68
-129.65
RoCE
-0.03
-2.54
-4.11
-2.2
RoNW
-6.41
-6.8
-5.84
-3.8
RoA
-1.38
-1.91
-2.07
-1.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.33
-7.97
-8.65
-6.85
Book value per share
14.73
19.07
25.08
31.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.71
-0.36
-0.44
-0.52
P/B
0.21
0.15
0.15
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
-2,289.13
-1,542.86
-43.54
-308.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5.63
-8.57
-8.83
-10.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
1,69,791.49
3,872.85
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-13,667.87
-5,661.11
-365.7
-262.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0.43
0.82
0.43
Net debt / equity
4.24
3
2.06
1.46
Net debt / op. profit
-914.38
-690.45
-38.62
-157.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-166.13
-32.98
Other costs
0
0
-1,406.23
-74.32
