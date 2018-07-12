iifl-logo-icon 1
First Winner Industries Ltd Key Ratios

1.5
(0.00%)
Jul 12, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-97.74

-90.18

Op profit growth

-17.41

-93.82

354.93

-130.98

EBIT growth

-98.56

-39.31

84.74

198.07

Net profit growth

-27.9

-9.38

26.84

17.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-1,472.37

-7.31

EBIT margin

0

0

-3,612.99

-44.18

Net profit margin

0

0

-7,279.68

-129.65

RoCE

-0.03

-2.54

-4.11

-2.2

RoNW

-6.41

-6.8

-5.84

-3.8

RoA

-1.38

-1.91

-2.07

-1.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.33

-7.97

-8.65

-6.85

Book value per share

14.73

19.07

25.08

31.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.71

-0.36

-0.44

-0.52

P/B

0.21

0.15

0.15

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

-2,289.13

-1,542.86

-43.54

-308.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-5.63

-8.57

-8.83

-10.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

1,69,791.49

3,872.85

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-13,667.87

-5,661.11

-365.7

-262.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0.43

0.82

0.43

Net debt / equity

4.24

3

2.06

1.46

Net debt / op. profit

-914.38

-690.45

-38.62

-157.69

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-166.13

-32.98

Other costs

0

0

-1,406.23

-74.32

