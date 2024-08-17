First Winner Industries Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated on January 22, 2003 Firstwinner Trading Private Limited. The company name has been changed to First Winner Industries Private Limited, and further to First Winner Industries Limited. The company has started its operations with the objective to supply the textile fabrics to wholesalers and apparel & garment manufacturers. Initially, The company has started trading in the textile fabrics and now with a view to have own manufacturing a facility, the company has set up own weaving unit during 2006-07 by installing 100 looms. The manufacturing facilities are located at MIDC, Tarapur, District Thane, Maharashtra. The unit has total installed capacity to manufacture 108 lakh meter grey fabrics per annum and commenced commercial production w.e.f. March 19, 2007. The company has executing job works for fabric and garment manufacturers. The company has two subsidiaries viz. Ramshyam Textile Industries Limited and First Winner Lifestyle Private Limited (formerly Realgold Exports Private Limited), which are engaged in the same business. Ramshyam Textile Industries Limited commenced its operations of weaving from February 1, 2006 and became subsidiary on April 1, 2007. Ramshyam Textile IndustriesLimited is having 48 looms with total installed capacity of 42.24 lakh meter fabrics per annum. First Winner Lifestyle Private Limited (formerly Realgold Exports Private Limited), which was incorporated on December 12, 2002 as Realgold Exports Private Limited also became subsidiary on April 1, 2007 and is having weaving unit with 48 looms and total installed capacity of 62 lakh meters per annum. This unit has commenced its commercial production from February 1, 2008. Both the subsidiaries are having manufacturing facilities at MIDC Tarapur, District Thane, Maharashtra.