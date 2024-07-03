Summary

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd (ZCCL), promoted by M Y Noorani and Others, was incorporated as a private limited company in June 1984, is into manufacture and export of readymade garments. It became a deemed public limited company in Dec. 1993 and went public in Jan. 1994. ZCL set up a 100% EOU at Umbergaon, Gujarat, to manufacture and export of Mens clothing including shirts, beach wear and pyjama suits with an annual licensed capacity of 100,000 units in Dec. 1984. Initially, it concentrated on the erstwhile Soviet Union by selling to the Central Buying Organisation. In the late eighties, the company also started exploring the sophisticated markets of western Europe. Three companies -- Zodiac Textiles & Apparels Export, Multiplex Packaging, and Bangalore Knitwear -- were amalgamated with ZCL. To upgrade production techniques and to meet the exacting quality standards of west European markets, the company, re-designed and modernised its entire plant with technical assistance from a leading European company in 1989. The company went public with its maiden issue in Jun.94 at a premium of Rs 100 per share to dilute the promoters holdings to 75%.It has installed a new production facility in Bangalore with a capacity of 5 lac shirts per annum. Commercial production of this unit has commenced in July 1995. Also to boost its export it has invested in a fully-owned subsidiary in Switzerland in Jun.95, This has enabled the company to increase its export. ZCL have three subsidiary compan

