Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹135
Prev. Close₹131.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.42
Day's High₹136.49
Day's Low₹123.35
52 Week's High₹177.36
52 Week's Low₹101.05
Book Value₹76.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)328.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.99
25.99
24.76
24.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
197.3
229.92
199.18
203.26
Net Worth
223.29
255.91
223.94
228.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
99.94
189.38
236.03
268.89
yoy growth (%)
-47.22
-19.76
-12.22
-11.15
Raw materials
-43.12
-67.7
-98.99
-108.08
As % of sales
43.14
35.74
41.93
40.19
Employee costs
-38.38
-54
-58.48
-60.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-23.16
-23.35
-20.78
-4.53
Depreciation
-23.05
-35.15
-10.58
-10.93
Tax paid
-0.74
2.02
1.91
-1.29
Working capital
-14.91
27.21
20.14
-22.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.22
-19.76
-12.22
-11.15
Op profit growth
-387.4
-134.39
157.83
154.85
EBIT growth
48.74
-46.26
945.55
-33.16
Net profit growth
12.1
13.03
223.22
61.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
145.8
174.81
126.65
100.1
190.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
145.8
174.81
126.65
100.1
190.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.88
47.61
26.71
27.41
12.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Bernhard Steinruecke
Independent Director
S R Iyer
Independent Director
Y P Trivedi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A Y Noorani
Vice Chairman & M.D.
S Y Noorani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kumar Iyer
Independent Director
Naushad Forbes
Independent Director
V M Apte
Independent Director
Dilip J Thakkar
Independent Director
Ahmad Javed
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd
Summary
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd (ZCCL), promoted by M Y Noorani and Others, was incorporated as a private limited company in June 1984, is into manufacture and export of readymade garments. It became a deemed public limited company in Dec. 1993 and went public in Jan. 1994. ZCL set up a 100% EOU at Umbergaon, Gujarat, to manufacture and export of Mens clothing including shirts, beach wear and pyjama suits with an annual licensed capacity of 100,000 units in Dec. 1984. Initially, it concentrated on the erstwhile Soviet Union by selling to the Central Buying Organisation. In the late eighties, the company also started exploring the sophisticated markets of western Europe. Three companies -- Zodiac Textiles & Apparels Export, Multiplex Packaging, and Bangalore Knitwear -- were amalgamated with ZCL. To upgrade production techniques and to meet the exacting quality standards of west European markets, the company, re-designed and modernised its entire plant with technical assistance from a leading European company in 1989. The company went public with its maiden issue in Jun.94 at a premium of Rs 100 per share to dilute the promoters holdings to 75%.It has installed a new production facility in Bangalore with a capacity of 5 lac shirts per annum. Commercial production of this unit has commenced in July 1995. Also to boost its export it has invested in a fully-owned subsidiary in Switzerland in Jun.95, This has enabled the company to increase its export. ZCL have three subsidiary compan
Read More
The Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd is ₹328.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd is 0 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd is ₹101.05 and ₹177.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.99%, 3 Years at 5.46%, 1 Year at 2.88%, 6 Month at -15.66%, 3 Month at 8.73% and 1 Month at 10.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.