Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Share Price

126.53
(-4.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open135
  • Day's High136.49
  • 52 Wk High177.36
  • Prev. Close131.94
  • Day's Low123.35
  • 52 Wk Low 101.05
  • Turnover (lac)28.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)328.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

135

Prev. Close

131.94

Turnover(Lac.)

28.42

Day's High

136.49

Day's Low

123.35

52 Week's High

177.36

52 Week's Low

101.05

Book Value

76.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

328.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.35%

Foreign: 47.35%

Indian: 24.04%

Non-Promoter- 28.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.99

25.99

24.76

24.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

197.3

229.92

199.18

203.26

Net Worth

223.29

255.91

223.94

228.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

99.94

189.38

236.03

268.89

yoy growth (%)

-47.22

-19.76

-12.22

-11.15

Raw materials

-43.12

-67.7

-98.99

-108.08

As % of sales

43.14

35.74

41.93

40.19

Employee costs

-38.38

-54

-58.48

-60.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-23.16

-23.35

-20.78

-4.53

Depreciation

-23.05

-35.15

-10.58

-10.93

Tax paid

-0.74

2.02

1.91

-1.29

Working capital

-14.91

27.21

20.14

-22.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.22

-19.76

-12.22

-11.15

Op profit growth

-387.4

-134.39

157.83

154.85

EBIT growth

48.74

-46.26

945.55

-33.16

Net profit growth

12.1

13.03

223.22

61.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

145.8

174.81

126.65

100.1

190.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

145.8

174.81

126.65

100.1

190.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.88

47.61

26.71

27.41

12.14

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Bernhard Steinruecke

Independent Director

S R Iyer

Independent Director

Y P Trivedi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A Y Noorani

Vice Chairman & M.D.

S Y Noorani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kumar Iyer

Independent Director

Naushad Forbes

Independent Director

V M Apte

Independent Director

Dilip J Thakkar

Independent Director

Ahmad Javed

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd

Summary

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd (ZCCL), promoted by M Y Noorani and Others, was incorporated as a private limited company in June 1984, is into manufacture and export of readymade garments. It became a deemed public limited company in Dec. 1993 and went public in Jan. 1994. ZCL set up a 100% EOU at Umbergaon, Gujarat, to manufacture and export of Mens clothing including shirts, beach wear and pyjama suits with an annual licensed capacity of 100,000 units in Dec. 1984. Initially, it concentrated on the erstwhile Soviet Union by selling to the Central Buying Organisation. In the late eighties, the company also started exploring the sophisticated markets of western Europe. Three companies -- Zodiac Textiles & Apparels Export, Multiplex Packaging, and Bangalore Knitwear -- were amalgamated with ZCL. To upgrade production techniques and to meet the exacting quality standards of west European markets, the company, re-designed and modernised its entire plant with technical assistance from a leading European company in 1989. The company went public with its maiden issue in Jun.94 at a premium of Rs 100 per share to dilute the promoters holdings to 75%.It has installed a new production facility in Bangalore with a capacity of 5 lac shirts per annum. Commercial production of this unit has commenced in July 1995. Also to boost its export it has invested in a fully-owned subsidiary in Switzerland in Jun.95, This has enabled the company to increase its export. ZCL have three subsidiary compan
Company FAQs

What is the Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd share price today?

The Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd is ₹328.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd is 0 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd is ₹101.05 and ₹177.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd?

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.99%, 3 Years at 5.46%, 1 Year at 2.88%, 6 Month at -15.66%, 3 Month at 8.73% and 1 Month at 10.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.60 %

