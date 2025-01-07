Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
99.94
189.38
236.03
268.89
yoy growth (%)
-47.22
-19.76
-12.22
-11.15
Raw materials
-43.12
-67.7
-98.99
-108.08
As % of sales
43.14
35.74
41.93
40.19
Employee costs
-38.38
-54
-58.48
-60.58
As % of sales
38.4
28.51
24.77
22.53
Other costs
-42.06
-59.45
-102.44
-109.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.08
31.39
43.4
40.72
Operating profit
-23.61
8.21
-23.88
-9.26
OPM
-23.62
4.33
-10.12
-3.44
Depreciation
-23.05
-35.15
-10.58
-10.93
Interest expense
-9.03
-13.85
-3.1
-2.84
Other income
32.54
17.43
16.79
18.51
Profit before tax
-23.16
-23.35
-20.78
-4.53
Taxes
-0.74
2.02
1.91
-1.29
Tax rate
3.2
-8.67
-9.2
28.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-23.9
-21.32
-18.86
-5.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-23.9
-21.32
-18.86
-5.83
yoy growth (%)
12.1
13.03
223.22
61.57
NPM
-23.92
-11.26
-7.99
-2.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.