Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

126.62
(0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

99.94

189.38

236.03

268.89

yoy growth (%)

-47.22

-19.76

-12.22

-11.15

Raw materials

-43.12

-67.7

-98.99

-108.08

As % of sales

43.14

35.74

41.93

40.19

Employee costs

-38.38

-54

-58.48

-60.58

As % of sales

38.4

28.51

24.77

22.53

Other costs

-42.06

-59.45

-102.44

-109.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.08

31.39

43.4

40.72

Operating profit

-23.61

8.21

-23.88

-9.26

OPM

-23.62

4.33

-10.12

-3.44

Depreciation

-23.05

-35.15

-10.58

-10.93

Interest expense

-9.03

-13.85

-3.1

-2.84

Other income

32.54

17.43

16.79

18.51

Profit before tax

-23.16

-23.35

-20.78

-4.53

Taxes

-0.74

2.02

1.91

-1.29

Tax rate

3.2

-8.67

-9.2

28.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-23.9

-21.32

-18.86

-5.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-23.9

-21.32

-18.86

-5.83

yoy growth (%)

12.1

13.03

223.22

61.57

NPM

-23.92

-11.26

-7.99

-2.17

Zodiac Cloth. Co : related Articles

No Record Found

