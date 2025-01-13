Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.99
25.99
24.76
24.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
197.3
229.92
199.18
203.26
Net Worth
223.29
255.91
223.94
228.02
Minority Interest
Debt
86.03
64.18
73.15
89.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
309.32
320.09
297.09
317.87
Fixed Assets
137.93
115.69
123.62
148.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
64.22
84.04
50.74
36.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.65
15.65
15.65
15.65
Networking Capital
90.62
103.76
106.33
115.19
Inventories
59.46
59.02
67.47
76.93
Inventory Days
280.93
Sundry Debtors
22.49
24.58
20.46
16.74
Debtor Days
61.13
Other Current Assets
54.18
52.58
56.49
55.13
Sundry Creditors
-36.73
-24.13
-28.96
-24.53
Creditor Days
89.57
Other Current Liabilities
-8.78
-8.29
-9.13
-9.08
Cash
0.91
0.95
0.75
1.35
Total Assets
309.33
320.09
297.09
317.87
