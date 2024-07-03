Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
42.85
37.87
44.06
36.51
32.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.85
37.87
44.06
36.51
32.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.5
6.32
-0.11
7.34
-0.31
Total Income
45.35
44.19
43.95
43.85
31.94
Total Expenditure
46.56
47.09
50.64
40.03
35.81
PBIDT
-1.21
-2.89
-6.69
3.82
-3.87
Interest
1.89
1.89
1.85
1.67
1.78
PBDT
-3.1
-4.78
-8.54
2.16
-5.65
Depreciation
5.16
5.06
5.05
4.78
5.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0.01
0.08
0.01
Deferred Tax
5.82
-0.08
-0.03
0.02
0.23
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.08
-9.77
-13.57
-2.72
-10.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.08
-9.77
-13.57
-2.72
-10.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.08
-9.77
-13.57
-2.72
-10.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.42
-3.76
-5.22
-1.05
-4.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.99
25.99
25.99
25.99
25.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.82
-7.63
-15.18
10.46
-12
PBDTM(%)
-7.23
-12.62
-19.38
5.91
-17.51
PATM(%)
-32.85
-25.79
-30.79
-7.45
-33.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.