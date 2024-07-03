iifl-logo-icon 1
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Quarterly Results

126.62
(0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

42.85

37.87

44.06

36.51

32.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.85

37.87

44.06

36.51

32.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.5

6.32

-0.11

7.34

-0.31

Total Income

45.35

44.19

43.95

43.85

31.94

Total Expenditure

46.56

47.09

50.64

40.03

35.81

PBIDT

-1.21

-2.89

-6.69

3.82

-3.87

Interest

1.89

1.89

1.85

1.67

1.78

PBDT

-3.1

-4.78

-8.54

2.16

-5.65

Depreciation

5.16

5.06

5.05

4.78

5.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0.01

0.08

0.01

Deferred Tax

5.82

-0.08

-0.03

0.02

0.23

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.08

-9.77

-13.57

-2.72

-10.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.08

-9.77

-13.57

-2.72

-10.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.08

-9.77

-13.57

-2.72

-10.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.42

-3.76

-5.22

-1.05

-4.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.99

25.99

25.99

25.99

25.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.82

-7.63

-15.18

10.46

-12

PBDTM(%)

-7.23

-12.62

-19.38

5.91

-17.51

PATM(%)

-32.85

-25.79

-30.79

-7.45

-33.89

