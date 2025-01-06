iifl-logo-icon 1
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.17
(-4.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Zodiac Cloth. Co FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-23.16

-23.35

-20.78

-4.53

Depreciation

-23.05

-35.15

-10.58

-10.93

Tax paid

-0.74

2.02

1.91

-1.29

Working capital

-14.91

27.21

20.14

-22.45

Other operating items

Operating

-61.87

-29.27

-9.31

-39.22

Capital expenditure

-41.73

139.88

2.74

-24.24

Free cash flow

-103.6

110.6

-6.57

-63.46

Equity raised

431.96

451.19

477.18

397.03

Investing

7.93

-27.63

-16.37

52.07

Financing

144.08

107.61

19.68

-6.36

Dividends paid

0

0

1.95

1.95

Net in cash

480.37

641.78

475.86

381.22

