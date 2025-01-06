Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-23.16
-23.35
-20.78
-4.53
Depreciation
-23.05
-35.15
-10.58
-10.93
Tax paid
-0.74
2.02
1.91
-1.29
Working capital
-14.91
27.21
20.14
-22.45
Other operating items
Operating
-61.87
-29.27
-9.31
-39.22
Capital expenditure
-41.73
139.88
2.74
-24.24
Free cash flow
-103.6
110.6
-6.57
-63.46
Equity raised
431.96
451.19
477.18
397.03
Investing
7.93
-27.63
-16.37
52.07
Financing
144.08
107.61
19.68
-6.36
Dividends paid
0
0
1.95
1.95
Net in cash
480.37
641.78
475.86
381.22
