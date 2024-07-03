Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
101.74
132.72
87.83
65.97
147.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
101.74
132.72
87.83
65.97
147.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.99
4.6
23.44
22.82
8.02
Total Income
110.74
137.32
111.27
88.79
155.89
Total Expenditure
114.55
136.26
102.41
87.46
141.79
PBIDT
-3.82
1.06
8.86
1.33
14.1
Interest
4.9
5.29
4.81
6.99
10.62
PBDT
-8.71
-4.23
4.05
-5.66
3.48
Depreciation
13.98
13.38
14.2
18.49
26.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.11
0
1.21
1.13
1.11
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.22
-1.56
-1.2
-1.83
Reported Profit After Tax
-22.8
-17.39
-9.8
-24.08
-22.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-22.8
-17.39
-9.8
-24.08
-22.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-22.8
-17.39
-9.8
-24.08
-22.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.77
-7.02
-3.96
-10.71
-10.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.99
24.76
24.76
22.48
22.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.75
0.79
10.08
2.01
9.53
PBDTM(%)
-8.56
-3.18
4.61
-8.57
2.35
PATM(%)
-22.41
-13.1
-11.15
-36.5
-14.98
