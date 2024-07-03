iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

123.91
(-2.14%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

101.74

132.72

87.83

65.97

147.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

101.74

132.72

87.83

65.97

147.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.99

4.6

23.44

22.82

8.02

Total Income

110.74

137.32

111.27

88.79

155.89

Total Expenditure

114.55

136.26

102.41

87.46

141.79

PBIDT

-3.82

1.06

8.86

1.33

14.1

Interest

4.9

5.29

4.81

6.99

10.62

PBDT

-8.71

-4.23

4.05

-5.66

3.48

Depreciation

13.98

13.38

14.2

18.49

26.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.11

0

1.21

1.13

1.11

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.22

-1.56

-1.2

-1.83

Reported Profit After Tax

-22.8

-17.39

-9.8

-24.08

-22.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-22.8

-17.39

-9.8

-24.08

-22.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-22.8

-17.39

-9.8

-24.08

-22.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.77

-7.02

-3.96

-10.71

-10.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.99

24.76

24.76

22.48

22.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.75

0.79

10.08

2.01

9.53

PBDTM(%)

-8.56

-3.18

4.61

-8.57

2.35

PATM(%)

-22.41

-13.1

-11.15

-36.5

-14.98

Zodiac Cloth. Co: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.