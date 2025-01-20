Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.54
-19.72
-15.24
-20.4
Op profit growth
-447
-129.83
110.07
-485.93
EBIT growth
28.02
-30
126.83
80.52
Net profit growth
1.43
23.31
436.48
-46.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-24.72
3.73
-10.05
-4.05
EBIT margin
-20.7
-8.48
-9.72
-3.63
Net profit margin
-29.35
-15.17
-9.88
-1.56
RoCE
-5.42
-4.16
-6.29
-2.86
RoNW
-2.85
-2.64
-2
-0.38
RoA
-1.92
-1.86
-1.59
-0.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-11.87
-12.89
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
1
1
Cash EPS
-21.31
-28.66
-17.58
-8.28
Book value per share
103.44
115.26
147.33
153.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.81
-7.79
0
0
P/CEPS
-4.35
-3.5
-9.44
-21.98
P/B
0.89
0.87
1.12
1.18
EV/EBIDTA
113.48
17.95
-30.79
250.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-8.31
-44.58
Tax payout
-1.27
-3.59
-10.48
1.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
64.63
44.72
39.82
34.93
Inventory days
301.12
160.17
115.67
98.08
Creditor days
-70.79
-63.13
-49.5
-42.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.29
1.16
7.42
3.4
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.46
0.18
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-2.91
16.82
-2.26
-3.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.3
-35.83
-41.83
-41.97
Employee costs
-38.59
-28.42
-24.7
-21.89
Other costs
-42.82
-32
-43.52
-40.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.