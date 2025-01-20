iifl-logo-icon 1
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Key Ratios

123.72
(3.61%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.54

-19.72

-15.24

-20.4

Op profit growth

-447

-129.83

110.07

-485.93

EBIT growth

28.02

-30

126.83

80.52

Net profit growth

1.43

23.31

436.48

-46.7

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-24.72

3.73

-10.05

-4.05

EBIT margin

-20.7

-8.48

-9.72

-3.63

Net profit margin

-29.35

-15.17

-9.88

-1.56

RoCE

-5.42

-4.16

-6.29

-2.86

RoNW

-2.85

-2.64

-2

-0.38

RoA

-1.92

-1.86

-1.59

-0.3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-11.87

-12.89

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

1

1

Cash EPS

-21.31

-28.66

-17.58

-8.28

Book value per share

103.44

115.26

147.33

153.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.81

-7.79

0

0

P/CEPS

-4.35

-3.5

-9.44

-21.98

P/B

0.89

0.87

1.12

1.18

EV/EBIDTA

113.48

17.95

-30.79

250.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-8.31

-44.58

Tax payout

-1.27

-3.59

-10.48

1.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

64.63

44.72

39.82

34.93

Inventory days

301.12

160.17

115.67

98.08

Creditor days

-70.79

-63.13

-49.5

-42.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.29

1.16

7.42

3.4

Net debt / equity

0.28

0.46

0.18

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-2.91

16.82

-2.26

-3.98

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-43.3

-35.83

-41.83

-41.97

Employee costs

-38.59

-28.42

-24.7

-21.89

Other costs

-42.82

-32

-43.52

-40.18

