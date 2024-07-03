Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Summary

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd (ZCCL), promoted by M Y Noorani and Others, was incorporated as a private limited company in June 1984, is into manufacture and export of readymade garments. It became a deemed public limited company in Dec. 1993 and went public in Jan. 1994. ZCL set up a 100% EOU at Umbergaon, Gujarat, to manufacture and export of Mens clothing including shirts, beach wear and pyjama suits with an annual licensed capacity of 100,000 units in Dec. 1984. Initially, it concentrated on the erstwhile Soviet Union by selling to the Central Buying Organisation. In the late eighties, the company also started exploring the sophisticated markets of western Europe. Three companies -- Zodiac Textiles & Apparels Export, Multiplex Packaging, and Bangalore Knitwear -- were amalgamated with ZCL. To upgrade production techniques and to meet the exacting quality standards of west European markets, the company, re-designed and modernised its entire plant with technical assistance from a leading European company in 1989. The company went public with its maiden issue in Jun.94 at a premium of Rs 100 per share to dilute the promoters holdings to 75%.It has installed a new production facility in Bangalore with a capacity of 5 lac shirts per annum. Commercial production of this unit has commenced in July 1995. Also to boost its export it has invested in a fully-owned subsidiary in Switzerland in Jun.95, This has enabled the company to increase its export. ZCL have three subsidiary companys i.e. Mayfair, Multiplex Collapsible Tubes & Zodiac Clothing Co S.A. During 2002-03 Mayfair the subsidiary of ZCL was amalgamated with the company following the approval from High Court of Mumbai. It has acquired the whole business of Metropolitan Trading company a manufacturing readymade garment on a going concern basis. The company entered into a technical agreement with Zodiac UAE LLC Dubai for a period of 5 years.The Company through its step down subsidiary, acquired the running, profit making shirt manufacturing facility in the UAE with a capacity of 1.7 million pieces p.a. It opened 7 new stores during FY 2005.During 2007-08, it opened 11 new stores and renovated 8 existing stores. In April 2008, it launched the Z3 casual wear shirts. 21 new stores were opened during the year 2008. As of March 2009, the company had 69 stores. It opened 28 new stores during 2012. 11 new stores were opened during 2014. Zodiac Finsec and Holdings Limited, Companys wholly owned subsidiary, was merged with the Company effective from 1st April, 2017. During the year 2018-19, the Company incorporated a wholly owned step down subsidiary Zodiac Clothing Bangladesh Limited on 22ndNovember, 2018. There were 9 new stores opened in 2023.