Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

ZODIAC CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ZODIAC CLOTHING CO. LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

ZODIAC CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

ZODIAC CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of our Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the year ended March 31 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 to approve Annual Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024