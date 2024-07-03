iifl-logo-icon 1
C P S Shapers Ltd Share Price

670
(1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High670.65
  • 52 Wk High657.6
  • Prev. Close657.6
  • Day's Low670
  • 52 Wk Low 246.05
  • Turnover (lac)8.04
  • P/E186.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)140.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

C P S Shapers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

0

Prev. Close

657.6

Turnover(Lac.)

8.04

Day's High

670.65

Day's Low

670

52 Week's High

657.6

52 Week's Low

246.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

140.7

P/E

186.82

EPS

3.52

Divi. Yield

0

C P S Shapers Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

C P S Shapers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

C P S Shapers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:09 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.28%

Non-Promoter- 3.05%

Institutions: 3.05%

Non-Institutions: 25.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

C P S Shapers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.1

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.89

1.25

-1.21

-2.78

Net Worth

11.99

1.75

-0.71

-2.28

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

C P S Shapers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT C P S Shapers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by C P S Shapers Ltd

Summary

C P S Shapers Ltd was originally incorporated under the name C P S Shapers Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 01, 2012. Subsequently, the status of Company was changed to public limited and the name of Company was changed to C P S Shapers Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation on June 20, 2023 issued by the RoC, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of Shapewear for Men and Women like V-Shaper, Saree Shapewear, Active Pants, ShapeX Denim, etc. The Company is popularly known and identified in apparel market by brand Dermawear. It distribute products both, by e-retail and offline model, and have developed a sustainable business model over the period. The compression garments fabric is specially designed from skin friendly blend of cotton, polyester and spandex which are double and triple layered for graduated compression effect at body critical areas like abdomen, hips and thighs. The Company aspire to keep improving the services and products, backed with innovative new technologies to provide a great experience to customers.The Company has got into new product categories with portfolio including Saree Shapewear, Mini Shaper, Sports Bra, All Mini Corset, Tummy Reducer, All Zenrik, Slimmer, Active Pants, Denim, Mask and other Shapewears. In order to meet the PAN India presence and to meet timely supply of products through online sales, it operate one manufacturing facility situated at Meerut, two warehouses situated at Vasa
Company FAQs

What is the C P S Shapers Ltd share price today?

The C P S Shapers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹670 today.

What is the Market Cap of C P S Shapers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of C P S Shapers Ltd is ₹140.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of C P S Shapers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of C P S Shapers Ltd is 186.82 and 11.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of C P S Shapers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a C P S Shapers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of C P S Shapers Ltd is ₹246.05 and ₹657.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of C P S Shapers Ltd?

C P S Shapers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 57.13%, 6 Month at 143.56%, 3 Month at 80.31% and 1 Month at 19.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of C P S Shapers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of C P S Shapers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.29 %
Institutions - 3.06 %
Public - 25.66 %

