SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹657.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.04
Day's High₹670.65
Day's Low₹670
52 Week's High₹657.6
52 Week's Low₹246.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)140.7
P/E186.82
EPS3.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.1
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.89
1.25
-1.21
-2.78
Net Worth
11.99
1.75
-0.71
-2.28
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by C P S Shapers Ltd
Summary
C P S Shapers Ltd was originally incorporated under the name C P S Shapers Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 01, 2012. Subsequently, the status of Company was changed to public limited and the name of Company was changed to C P S Shapers Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation on June 20, 2023 issued by the RoC, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of Shapewear for Men and Women like V-Shaper, Saree Shapewear, Active Pants, ShapeX Denim, etc. The Company is popularly known and identified in apparel market by brand Dermawear. It distribute products both, by e-retail and offline model, and have developed a sustainable business model over the period. The compression garments fabric is specially designed from skin friendly blend of cotton, polyester and spandex which are double and triple layered for graduated compression effect at body critical areas like abdomen, hips and thighs. The Company aspire to keep improving the services and products, backed with innovative new technologies to provide a great experience to customers.The Company has got into new product categories with portfolio including Saree Shapewear, Mini Shaper, Sports Bra, All Mini Corset, Tummy Reducer, All Zenrik, Slimmer, Active Pants, Denim, Mask and other Shapewears. In order to meet the PAN India presence and to meet timely supply of products through online sales, it operate one manufacturing facility situated at Meerut, two warehouses situated at Vasa
Read More
The C P S Shapers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹670 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of C P S Shapers Ltd is ₹140.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of C P S Shapers Ltd is 186.82 and 11.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a C P S Shapers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of C P S Shapers Ltd is ₹246.05 and ₹657.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
C P S Shapers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 57.13%, 6 Month at 143.56%, 3 Month at 80.31% and 1 Month at 19.53%.
