The Board considered and approved the Notice of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, the 26th day of December, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC). C P S SHAPERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 26-Dec-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/12/2024) C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/12/2024) C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024) C P S Shapers Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of Voting Result and Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024)