To the Members of CPS Shapers Limited

(Formerly known as CPS Shapets Private Limited) Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CPS Shapers Limited (Formerly known as CPS Shapers Private Limited) (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31s* March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, as amended (“Accounting Standards”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We ate independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon e The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Director’s Report including Annexures to the Director’s Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

e Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. e In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. e If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s and Board of Director’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act’) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, profit/ loss, change in equity, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards (AS) as specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of Company (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies;

making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls and ensuring their operating effectiveness and the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud of error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditot’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accotdance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

e Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from ertor, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, mistepresentations, or the override of internal control; e Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(%) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls; e Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by the management and board of directors;

e Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events ot conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

e Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

e ?cMateriality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that matter should not be communicated in or report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order’), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In out opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

On the basis of the written representations teceived from the directors of the Company as on 31% March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31s March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

With respect to reporting on the adequacy of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements;

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor’s Report under section 197(16), in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations, which would impact its financial positions. ii The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. ii, There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv.

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 36 of the financial statement that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources ot kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 36 of the financial statement that no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (1) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. Based on information and explanation provided to us, the company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Vinay Bhushan & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm’s Reg No.130529W

Sd/- CA. Vinay Bhushan Partner Membership No. 502632

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 29, 2024

UDIN: 24502632BKCKYN2314

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

Report as required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order’), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date). With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

(i) In respect of the Company’s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets:

(a) A. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain, Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements and included in property, plant and equipment, capital work-in progress and investment property, according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management of the Company. We report that, the title deeds of below mentioned immovable properties are being held in the name of the M/s. CPS Shapers Private Limited. However, the Company has converted from Private Limited to Public Limited during the Financial Year 2023-24 but the name of owner in the title deeds of such immovable properties has not been updated as at the balance sheet date. The Company is in process of updating the Name in the title deeds of said immovable properties with Revenue Department.

s. No. Description of property Address of Property’ Period held - Indicate Range Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Gross carrying value (Rs. in Lakhs) Reason for not being held in name of company 1. Land (Manufacturi ng Unit) Plot No. 31, Khasra No. 29, Mayur Viar Colony, Rajas wa Village Kamalpura, Pargana/ Tehsil, Dist.- Mcrrut From 2014 CPS Shapers Private limited No 48.79 Updarion of Name in title is in process 2. Land (Manufacturi ng Unit) Plot No. 30, Khasra No. 29, Mayur Viar Colony, Rajaswa Village Kamalpura, Pargana/ Tehsil, Dist.- Mcrrut From 2018 CPS Shapers Private 1 .imited No 14.33 Updation of Name in title is in process 3 Land (Warehouse) Part of Plot No. 14 and Vz of Plot No. 15, Harvans Vihar, I larvans Colony, Vill.- Kamalpur, Merrut From 2023 CPS Shapers Private limited No 42.98 Updation of Name in title is in process 4. BuiJding (Office and Warehouse) Gala 203, 2 Floor, Swamini Industrial Estate-111, SurveyNo. 96, Hissa No. 9/1 and 10/2, Village Waliv, Taluka Vasai, Dist. Thane, Maharashtra From 2011 CPS Shapers Private Limited No Updation of Name in title is in process 5. Building (Warehouse) Gala 204, 2 Floor, Swamini Industrial Estate-Ill, SurveyNo. 96, Hissa No. 9/1 and 10/2, Village Waliv, Taluka Vasai, Dist. Thane, Maharashtra From 2013 CPS Shapers Private limited No Updation of Name in title is in process

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(c) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(i)

(a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable interval and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, including the revised submissions made by the Company to its lead bankers based on closure of books of accounts at the year end, the revised quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements, credit monitoring atrangement reports, statements on ageing analysis of the debtors /other receivables, statements on of the debtors/ trade and other receivables, statement of trade payables/creditors and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective months and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iit) During the year, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (iti) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) The Company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 73, 74, 75 and 76 or any provision of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified with regard to deposits accepted from the member. According to the information and explanation given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board/NCLT/any Court/any other Tribunal.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vil)

(a) In out opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Duty of Customs, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or cess which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amounts (Rs) Period to which amount relates Forum dispute pending where is Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,92,600* 2013-14 First Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,79,130 2017-18 First Appellate Authority

*Demand already recovered by Income Tax Department against subsequent year’s refund

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(tx)

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(ec) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate or joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture or associate company.

()

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has raised Rs. 1,100 Lakhs by issuing 6,00,000 shares having face value of Rs. 10 per shares at a premium of Rs. 175 per share through Initial Public Offer (PO) which came out on 29% August, 2023 and closed on 31 August, 2023 and the funds raised were applied for the purpose for which those are raised. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no fraud by the company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order ate not applicable to the Company.

(xitt) As per the information and explanations received to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. Further the Company is required to constitute an Audit Committee under section 177 of the Act, and accordingly, the Company has duly constituted Audit Committee in accordance with section 177 of the Act.

(xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has appointed internal auditor and carried out internal audit for the year ended. (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group. (xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss during the current financial year

(xvii) Statutory Auditor of the Company has not resigned during the Financial Year 2023-24.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditot’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx)

(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub- section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The Company does not have any unspent amount pursuant to any ongoing project. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xxi) The companypany does not have any y subsidiary ) company.pan} Therefore, the companypany does not requireq to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

For Vinay Bhushan & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. 130529W

Sd/- CA. Vinay Bhushan Partner

Membership No. 502632

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 29, 2024

UDIN: 24502632BKCKYN2314

ANNEXURE ‘B’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of CPS Shapers Limited, on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CPS Shapers Limited as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes these policies and procedures that:

e Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company,

e Provide reasonable assurance that transactions ate recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that the receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company, and

e Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error ot fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI).

For Vinay Bhushan & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm’s Reg No.130529W

Sd/- CA. Vinay Bhushan Partner Membership No. 502632

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24502632BKCKYN2314