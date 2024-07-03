C P S Shapers Ltd Summary

C P S Shapers Ltd was originally incorporated under the name C P S Shapers Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 01, 2012. Subsequently, the status of Company was changed to public limited and the name of Company was changed to C P S Shapers Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation on June 20, 2023 issued by the RoC, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of Shapewear for Men and Women like V-Shaper, Saree Shapewear, Active Pants, ShapeX Denim, etc. The Company is popularly known and identified in apparel market by brand Dermawear. It distribute products both, by e-retail and offline model, and have developed a sustainable business model over the period. The compression garments fabric is specially designed from skin friendly blend of cotton, polyester and spandex which are double and triple layered for graduated compression effect at body critical areas like abdomen, hips and thighs. The Company aspire to keep improving the services and products, backed with innovative new technologies to provide a great experience to customers.The Company has got into new product categories with portfolio including Saree Shapewear, Mini Shaper, Sports Bra, All Mini Corset, Tummy Reducer, All Zenrik, Slimmer, Active Pants, Denim, Mask and other Shapewears. In order to meet the PAN India presence and to meet timely supply of products through online sales, it operate one manufacturing facility situated at Meerut, two warehouses situated at Vasai, Maharashtra and Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, respectively and one branch office situated at Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, and one virtual office situated at Bengaluru. Apart from own manufacturing of products, the Company outsources manufacturing some products like innerwear products, T shirts and Saree shapewear and has got into Outsourcing Agreements dated March 01, 2023 for Garment manufacturing, entered into by and between the Company and Yamuna Tex, a Tamilnadu Corporation with principal place of business situated at Kallagandu, Tiruppur and Company and Senthur Tex, a Tamilnadu Corporation with principal place of business situated at Naranapuram post, Tirupur. The Company follow offline distribution model for sale of our products and have distributors spread across the country who in turnsell our products through various retailers. The Company is proposing a Fresh Issue aggregating 6,00,000 Equity Shares through Initial Public Offer.