Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 26, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024