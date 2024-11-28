|Purpose
Board Meetings Date
Announcement Date
Board Meeting
|26 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 26, 2024.
Board Meeting
|28 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/11/2024)
Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024.
Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters C P S Shapers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024)
