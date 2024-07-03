Summary

Karnika Industries Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Karni International pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated July 21, 2017. Karni International was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm into Public Limited Company with the name and style of Karnika Industries Limited through Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated April 13, 2022.The Company is an ISO 14001:2015 certified manufacturer through job work, trader and exporter of garments. The Company basicallymanufacture through job work all types of kids wear i.e., shorts, joggers, capri, tees, rompers, sleep suits, pyjamas, winter wear, infant wear etc. It has constructed well-established manufacturing units for designing, preparation of sample, quality inspection, ironing and packing of Garments that is equipped with all necessary hi-tech machines and tools that are required for a modern manufacturing unit. Machinery equipped in their infrastructure is operated through experienced team of professionals. Apart from these, it is manufacturing majority of products through job work, capable of undertaking bulk requirements of clients and deliver within stipulated time schedule.Business Process includes use of yarn and fabrics during the manufacturing process. Besides, they are also able to offer customers fabric alternatives for their existing collections thus, create important added values in terms of pricing, quality

