SectorTextiles
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹376.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.47
Day's High₹369.4
Day's Low₹369.4
52 Week's High₹387.25
52 Week's Low₹127.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)458.04
P/E46.25
EPS8.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.4
9.1
18.61
3.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.71
8.83
0
0
Net Worth
53.11
17.93
18.61
3.78
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Niranjan Mundhra
Whole-time Director
Shiv Shankar Mundhra
Whole-time Director
Mahesh Kumar Mundhra
Non Executive Director
Kirti Mundhra
Independent Director
Kirti Taparia
Independent Director
Parmeshwar Lal Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Muskan Mundhra
Karnika Industries Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Karni International pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated July 21, 2017. Karni International was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm into Public Limited Company with the name and style of Karnika Industries Limited through Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated April 13, 2022.The Company is an ISO 14001:2015 certified manufacturer through job work, trader and exporter of garments. The Company basicallymanufacture through job work all types of kids wear i.e., shorts, joggers, capri, tees, rompers, sleep suits, pyjamas, winter wear, infant wear etc. It has constructed well-established manufacturing units for designing, preparation of sample, quality inspection, ironing and packing of Garments that is equipped with all necessary hi-tech machines and tools that are required for a modern manufacturing unit. Machinery equipped in their infrastructure is operated through experienced team of professionals. Apart from these, it is manufacturing majority of products through job work, capable of undertaking bulk requirements of clients and deliver within stipulated time schedule.Business Process includes use of yarn and fabrics during the manufacturing process. Besides, they are also able to offer customers fabric alternatives for their existing collections thus, create important added values in terms of pricing, quality
The Karnika Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹369.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karnika Industries Ltd is ₹458.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Karnika Industries Ltd is 46.25 and 8.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karnika Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karnika Industries Ltd is ₹127.15 and ₹387.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Karnika Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 158.42%, 6 Month at 40.90%, 3 Month at 36.56% and 1 Month at 23.98%.
