Karnika Industries Ltd Share Price

369.4
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High369.4
  • 52 Wk High387.25
  • Prev. Close376.9
  • Day's Low369.4
  • 52 Wk Low 127.15
  • Turnover (lac)1.47
  • P/E46.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)458.04
  • Div. Yield0
Karnika Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0

Prev. Close

376.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.47

Day's High

369.4

Day's Low

369.4

52 Week's High

387.25

52 Week's Low

127.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

458.04

P/E

46.25

EPS

8.15

Divi. Yield

0

Karnika Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Karnika Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Karnika Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:29 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.39%

Non-Promoter- 26.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Karnika Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.4

9.1

18.61

3.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.71

8.83

0

0

Net Worth

53.11

17.93

18.61

3.78

Minority Interest

Karnika Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Karnika Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Niranjan Mundhra

Whole-time Director

Shiv Shankar Mundhra

Whole-time Director

Mahesh Kumar Mundhra

Non Executive Director

Kirti Mundhra

Independent Director

Kirti Taparia

Independent Director

Parmeshwar Lal Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Muskan Mundhra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Karnika Industries Ltd

Summary

Karnika Industries Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Karni International pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated July 21, 2017. Karni International was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm into Public Limited Company with the name and style of Karnika Industries Limited through Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated April 13, 2022.The Company is an ISO 14001:2015 certified manufacturer through job work, trader and exporter of garments. The Company basicallymanufacture through job work all types of kids wear i.e., shorts, joggers, capri, tees, rompers, sleep suits, pyjamas, winter wear, infant wear etc. It has constructed well-established manufacturing units for designing, preparation of sample, quality inspection, ironing and packing of Garments that is equipped with all necessary hi-tech machines and tools that are required for a modern manufacturing unit. Machinery equipped in their infrastructure is operated through experienced team of professionals. Apart from these, it is manufacturing majority of products through job work, capable of undertaking bulk requirements of clients and deliver within stipulated time schedule.Business Process includes use of yarn and fabrics during the manufacturing process. Besides, they are also able to offer customers fabric alternatives for their existing collections thus, create important added values in terms of pricing, quality
Company FAQs

What is the Karnika Industries Ltd share price today?

The Karnika Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹369.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Karnika Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karnika Industries Ltd is ₹458.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Karnika Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Karnika Industries Ltd is 46.25 and 8.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Karnika Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karnika Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karnika Industries Ltd is ₹127.15 and ₹387.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Karnika Industries Ltd?

Karnika Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 158.42%, 6 Month at 40.90%, 3 Month at 36.56% and 1 Month at 23.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Karnika Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Karnika Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.61 %

